"Just got a tick mark for the next five years" - MS Dhoni's hilarious revelation on cricketing future [Watch]

Former India captain MS Dhoni made a hilarious revelation on his cricketing future during an event. He was in Chennai for the launch of Maxvision Eye Super Speciality hospital. While he said he can play cricket for the next five years, he said it comes with a catch.MS Dhoni revealed that the doctor gave him a tick mark to play for the next five years. However, he funnily added that the clearance was given to him only for his eyesight and not his body.&quot;I just got a tick mark for the next five years I can play cricket. The only catch is doc only gave a clearance for eyesight. He didn't give a clearance for body. I cannot play cricket only with my eyes,&quot; he said.Watch the video of the same posted by a user on Instagram below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMS Dhoni last played professional cricket during the IPL 2025 season, when he appeared for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He scored 196 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 135.17.Ruturaj Gaikwad set to come back, says MS DhoniNotably, MS Dhoni took over captaincy duties for CSK in IPL 2025 after a few initial matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was leading the side, was ruled out due to an injury.CSK had a poor season. They finished at the bottom of the table with four wins and eight points despite Dhoni at the helm. Talking about the next season, the veteran said Ruturaj Gaikwad will return. As for the team, they are looking to plug some holes.&quot;There were certain holes that we need to plug in. I think our batting order is quite sorted out now. Rutu (Gaikwad) will be coming back. A small auction is coming in December. You know some holes are there, and we will try to plug those in. But again, you have to be at your best at the start of the tournament. You have to get the planning right. You have to use the resources in the best possible manner,&quot; he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles in the past. They are among the most successful teams in the league's history. The former champions will aim to bounce back with an improved display in the next season.