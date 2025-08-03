  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Just got a tick mark for the next five years" - MS Dhoni's hilarious revelation on cricketing future [Watch]

"Just got a tick mark for the next five years" - MS Dhoni's hilarious revelation on cricketing future [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Aug 03, 2025 00:14 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni during a training session in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Former India captain MS Dhoni made a hilarious revelation on his cricketing future during an event. He was in Chennai for the launch of Maxvision Eye Super Speciality hospital. While he said he can play cricket for the next five years, he said it comes with a catch.

Ad

MS Dhoni revealed that the doctor gave him a tick mark to play for the next five years. However, he funnily added that the clearance was given to him only for his eyesight and not his body.

"I just got a tick mark for the next five years I can play cricket. The only catch is doc only gave a clearance for eyesight. He didn't give a clearance for body. I cannot play cricket only with my eyes," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on Instagram below:

Ad

MS Dhoni last played professional cricket during the IPL 2025 season, when he appeared for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He scored 196 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 135.17.

Ruturaj Gaikwad set to come back, says MS Dhoni

Notably, MS Dhoni took over captaincy duties for CSK in IPL 2025 after a few initial matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was leading the side, was ruled out due to an injury.

Ad

CSK had a poor season. They finished at the bottom of the table with four wins and eight points despite Dhoni at the helm. Talking about the next season, the veteran said Ruturaj Gaikwad will return. As for the team, they are looking to plug some holes.

"There were certain holes that we need to plug in. I think our batting order is quite sorted out now. Rutu (Gaikwad) will be coming back. A small auction is coming in December. You know some holes are there, and we will try to plug those in. But again, you have to be at your best at the start of the tournament. You have to get the planning right. You have to use the resources in the best possible manner," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles in the past. They are among the most successful teams in the league's history. The former champions will aim to bounce back with an improved display in the next season.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications