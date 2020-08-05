BCCI has sent a 16-page Standard Operating Procedure document containing the health and safety protocols to all IPL franchises. The SOP document covers the detailed safety protocols to be followed by the franchises right from boarding the planes to the UAE till the end of the tournament.

Regular testing will be done for all the players and support staff throughout the tournament to prevent the chances of asymptomatic spread of novel coronavirus.

Separate hotels for each franchise, social distancing in dressing rooms, electronic team sheets in place of papers, and virtual team meetings are learnt to be part of the SOP issued by the BCCI.

There is no ban on families travelling with the players to the UAE. The onus is on the IPL franchises to ensure that the family members follow the protocol in place for the players and the support staff.

The IPL health and safety protocol document is a fascinating read. Real depths to ensure the bio safety issues are all addressed. Anyone in breach of protocol risks punishment. It is a detailed SOP.

Major guidelines specified by BCCI for IPL 2020

Every franchise should have a team doctor to ensure that the medical guidelines, including the Bio-Secure environment protocols, are maintained.

Wearing a triple-layered mask will be mandatory for the players and support staff when they are in public places.

Chartered flights have been recommended for travel to the UAE. Seat spacing and social distancing norms are to be followed in the flights.

All passengers arriving at UAE are required to have a negative PCR test report issued not more than 96 hours before the arrival. All passengers need to undergo Covid-19 tests at the airport as well.

All personnel will need to give a signed undertaking agreeing to be a part of the Bio-Secure environment.

Only the personnel clearing the tests and having valid accreditation will be allowed to the training and match venues.

The venue operations staff and players will be segregated into different zones to avoid crowding.

The permission to go out of the bio-secure environment will be provided only in exceptional cases like hospital visits for scans. Prior permission should be taken from the IPL Medical Manager appointed by the BCCI.

The match and training venues, hotels and vehicles will operate according to this SOP provided by BCCI. Breach of any bio-secure environment protocol will be punishable under the IPL Code of Conduct and Rules.

BCCI has shared the 16-page document with India Today, and more details are awaited.