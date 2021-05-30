“Jyada hero mat ban” - Twitterati troll Navdeep Saini as he shares video with Harley Davidson 

Team India pacer Navdeep Saini was at the receiving end of some snide remarks after he shared a video of himself revving his Harley Davidson motorbike on Twitter.

Navdeep Saini has been dropped from the Indian team for the long tour of England, where they will feature in the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, followed by a five-Test against the Englishmen.

Posting the video with his Harley Davidson on his Twitter handle, Navdeep Saini wrote:

“Accompany me on my bike to feel the fear @harleydavidson.”

Twitterati clearly weren’t impressed with the Team India fast bowler’s antics and asked him to focus on his cricket and improve his bowling. Here are some reactions from Twitter users:

Bhai khelne pe focus karo..hawabazi me rahoge to hawa me hi ghumoge....tallent se kuch nhi hoga continue hard work chahiye game me...you know @sachin_rt and @Kambali both had tallent but result you know very well my friend.. — Vikash Pandit (@VikashS24786169) May 30, 2021

Abey yar kaise kaise chomu bhare pade hain Indian cricket team me? Is this how a cricketer is who represents the national team? — Vignesh (@viggu_8391) May 30, 2021

Jyada hero mat ban be, av 2 saal bhi nahi huye select huye. — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 30, 2021

Someone from Environment team please check is this allowed as pollution level might get high due to this..if this was done by any normal.person tab kya allowed tha — Ajay Roy Choudhary (@ajayroyjamshedp) May 30, 2021

heard you were the most economical bowler? take a ride? 😏 — snigdha (@nautankimatkaro) May 30, 2021

Bhai fatfati se style🔥🔥

Mai bhi Papa ke splendor se ye cheez krunga😌



Shayad Cricketer ban jau😋 — ʜᴀʀꜱʜ𝟒𝟓™🇮🇳 (Masked😷) (@HarshRo45__) May 30, 2021

30 rupae ki pepsi

Apna dinda sexy — Abhinav (@Kohlityforlife) May 30, 2021

I saved this tweet 😂 , ab agar diwali pe gyan diya tho 🤣🤣😂😂 — Parvesh || (@ParveshIsGreat) May 30, 2021

Isse bolte hai "Desi Steam Bath"



Someone pls add the song "Desi-Desi na bolya Kar" in background — CA Prem (@nawaabshahab) May 30, 2021

Maine socha pichle saal pace dekh ke ye steyn Jaisa banega. Lekin bhai ye tho male dinchak Pooja nikhala 😭😭 — Ash (@Ashwasmaran) May 30, 2021

Le Greta Thunberg pic.twitter.com/c35y0rxhws — Lohit Goyal (@Lohit__Goyal) May 30, 2021

Earlier this month, Navdeep Saini shared a video of him 'testing' his Mahindra Thar in rough driving conditions. The 28-year-old was one of six Indian cricketers to receive the car as a gift from Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. The SUV was gifted to young players who impressed during India’s 2-1 win over Australia in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Navdeep Saini struggled in the limited-overs matches in Australia

Navdeep Saini represented India in two of the four Tests in Australia. He claimed four wickets in the hard-fought draw in Sydney but went wicketless during the visitors' memorable triumph at the Gabba.

The pacer also featured in two matches in the ODI series against the Aussies, but was hammered brutally in both. In the game in Sydney, he was smashed for 83 runs in his 10 overs. However, he picked up the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

Navdeep Saini was retained for the second ODI at the same venue, conceding 70 runs in his seven overs. India ended up losing the three-match series as the bowlers struggled to contain the Aussie batsmen.

The pacer did not feature in the T20Is against Australia and played only one match for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the now-suspended IPL 2021. Navdeep Saini conceded 27 runs in two overs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with the RCB losing the game by 69 runs.

Saini has represented India in two Tests, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is so far, claiming 23 international wickets across three formats.

No poison can kill a positive thinker, and no medicine can save a negative thinker - Gautam Buddha #StayPositive #SpreadHappiness — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) May 30, 2021

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.