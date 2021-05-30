“Jyada hero mat ban” - Twitterati troll Navdeep Saini as he shares video with Harley Davidson 

Team India pacer Navdeep Saini was at the receiving end of some snide remarks after he shared a video of himself revving his Harley Davidson motorbike on Twitter.
Navdeep Saini has been dropped from the Indian team for the long tour of England, where they will feature in the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, followed by a five-Test against the Englishmen.
Posting the video with his Harley Davidson on his Twitter handle, Navdeep Saini wrote:
“Accompany me on my bike to feel the fear @harleydavidson.”
Twitterati clearly weren’t impressed with the Team India fast bowler’s antics and asked him to focus on his cricket and improve his bowling. Here are some reactions from Twitter users:
Earlier this month, Navdeep Saini shared a video of him 'testing' his Mahindra Thar in rough driving conditions. The 28-year-old was one of six Indian cricketers to receive the car as a gift from Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. The SUV was gifted to young players who impressed during India’s 2-1 win over Australia in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Navdeep Saini struggled in the limited-overs matches in Australia
Navdeep Saini represented India in two of the four Tests in Australia. He claimed four wickets in the hard-fought draw in Sydney but went wicketless during the visitors' memorable triumph at the Gabba.
The pacer also featured in two matches in the ODI series against the Aussies, but was hammered brutally in both. In the game in Sydney, he was smashed for 83 runs in his 10 overs. However, he picked up the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.
Navdeep Saini was retained for the second ODI at the same venue, conceding 70 runs in his seven overs. India ended up losing the three-match series as the bowlers struggled to contain the Aussie batsmen.
The pacer did not feature in the T20Is against Australia and played only one match for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the now-suspended IPL 2021. Navdeep Saini conceded 27 runs in two overs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with the RCB losing the game by 69 runs.
Saini has represented India in two Tests, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is so far, claiming 23 international wickets across three formats.
