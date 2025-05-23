"Kahin na kain main RCB ka fan tha" - DC youngster makes stunning revelation amid IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) youngster Abishek Porel has made a stunning revelation amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Porel said that as a youngster, he was a fan of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The DC opener recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast 'The Ranveer Show,' where he was asked if he was a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fan since he was from West Bengal. The 22-year-old said he was more of an RCB fan, especially because of Virat Kohli and his fitness. The batter added that he used to enjoy when Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers played together.

"KKR fan ha ek hota hai KKR fan but kahin na kahi main RCB ka fan tha. Kyunki mujhe Virat Kohli uss time pe uska jo fitness tha mereko bohot pasand tha. Mai bachpan mai RCB ka match bhi dekhne aya tha. Virat bhai ko dekhne aya tha. I love RCB. AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli uss time ki baat kar raha hu. Maine kabhi socha nahi tha ki mai Virat bhai aur Mahi bhai se mil paunga," he said.

This translates to:

"KKR fan is there but somewhere, I was an RCB fan. At that time, I loved Virat Kohli for his fitness. I used to go to watch their match in childhood. To see Virat. AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, I am talking about that time. I had never thought I would get to meet Virat and MS Dhoni."

Watch the video of the same posted by Ranveer Allahbadia on his Instagram below -

DC fail to make playoffs after stellar start to IPL 2025

Meanwhile, DC failed to make it to the playoffs despite starting the season on a stellar note. They had won all of their first four matches and had five wins out of their first seven games.

However, the second half turned out to be a disaster for them as they lost four games in a row. With a 59-run loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match (May 21), they were officially out of contention to reach the playoffs this season.

Abishek Porel has had a decent season with the bat for DC. The left-hander has scored 301 runs from 13 games at an average of 25.08 and a strike-rate of 146.82, with one half-century. Delhi have one more league game remaining (against the Punjab Kings on May 24), and the youngster will look to end the tournament on a high for himself and his team.

