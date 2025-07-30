  • home icon
  "Kala teeka plzzz" - Sakshi Dhoni comes up with a cute reaction to MS Dhoni's new stylish look post IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

"Kala teeka plzzz" - Sakshi Dhoni comes up with a cute reaction to MS Dhoni's new stylish look post IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 30, 2025 18:29 IST
Bollywood Celebrity Sighting - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni at an event - Source: Getty

Veteran cricketer and former India captain MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, put up a post of her husband's new look with a cute reaction on her social media. Dhoni was last seen playing in the IPL 2025 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The 44-year-old sported a new stylish look. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted pictures of the same on his Instagram handle. In the pictures, MS Dhoni is seen in a sleek, sharp, and cool look with a dashing new hairstyle and shades on.

Renowned Makeup artist Vipul Bhagat then shared the post on his story. Sakshi Dhoni eventually shared a screenshot of Vipul's post on her story, coming up with a cute reaction as well.

"Kala teeka plzzz @aalimhakim & @thevipulbhagat," she wrote with an evil eye emoji.

'Kala Teeka', which means a black dot or a black mark, is a traditional practice to protect a person from the evil eye and negative energy.

Below is a screenshot of Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Sakshi Dhoni&#039;s Instagram story - Source: Sakshi Dhoni/IG
Screenshot of Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram story - Source: Sakshi Dhoni/IG

Below is the post by Aalim Hakim featuring MS Dhoni in his new, stylish, and dapper look:

The former Indian captain is still active in the IPL, continuing to play every season even after his international retirement.

MS Dhoni returned as CSK captain in IPL 2025

Much to the fans' delight, MS Dhoni returned as captain of CSK in IPL 2025. This did not happen right from the start of the season. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was leading, was injured after a few initial matches. As he was ruled out for the remainder of the season, Dhoni resumed captaincy duties for the franchise.

CSK did not have a memorable season. They ended at the bottom of the table. The five-time champions could muster only four wins and eight points from 14 games.

With the bat, Dhoni made 196 runs from 13 innings at an average of 24.50 with a strike-rate of 135.17. The veteran was among the key retentions by CSK before the mega auction. He was retained as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore. With a lot of time before the next season begins, Dhoni's participation remains a mystery at the moment.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

