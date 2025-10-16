Kane Williamson to join LSG for IPL 2026 but not as a player: Reports

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson is set for a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL), but instead of putting his name in for the upcoming mini-auction, he has struck a deal with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to be their 'Strategic Advisor' for the 2026 edition. The franchise had recently parted ways with mentor Zaheer Khan, and had brought in Bharat Arun as the new bowling coach during the off-season.

The New Zealand batter had expressed a desire to continue playing the shortest format after New Zealand's disastrous 2024 T20 World Cup. He last featured in a T20I against England in late 2024, but has been active in the franchise circuit since then.

The former New Zealand skipper recently led the London Spirit in the 2025 Hundred competition. Prior to that, he also represented the Durban's Super Giants in the 2025 SA20, the sister franchise of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

According to a report by RevSportz, LSG have opted to stick with Justin Langer as their head coach for the third season in a row, while Kane Williamson comes into the coaching setup as a strategic advisor, and Carl Crowe has been roped in as the spin bowling coach.

"Kane Williamson to take over as strategic advisor of @LucknowIPL. Carl Crowe to take over as spin bowling coach. Justin Langer retained as Head Coach," the report mentions.

LSG endured a difficult IPL 2025 season under Rishabh Pant's leadership following a massive overhaul in the mega auction. The franchise finished seventh in the points table, winning six out of 14 matches in the league stage.

Kane Williamson will feature in the upcoming home ODI series against England

The ace batter is set for a return to international cricket for the first time since the 2025 Champions Trophy Final loss to India in early March. His availability for the Blackcaps has been irregular ever since he opted out of a central contract in June 2024.

While Williamson is not a part of the T20I squad for the three-match series due to medical reasons, he has been named in the squad for the three ODIs, scheduled to begin from October 26 onwards.

