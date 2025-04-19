Kevin Pietersen puts cake on birthday boy KL Rahul's face after planning with Munaf Patel ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen put cake on squad member KL Rahul's face as the team celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, April 18. The team's bowling coach, Munaf Patel, had asked Pietersen to apply cake on the birthday boy's face.

Ad

The entire Delhi Capitals squad is in Ahmedabad for their IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT), which will be played on Saturday afternoon. While the DC members trained hard at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, they also planned a short cake cutting ceremony for KL Rahul.

DC's social media team shared a video from the celebrations, in which Munaf Patel and Kevin Pietersen can be seen planning to put cake on Rahul's face. Rahul came in and urged physiotherapist Patrick Farhart to eat the first piece. Soon after, Pietersen came near the cake, grabbed it and put it on Rahul's face. You can watch the video here:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video shared by the Delhi Capitals on X received over 300 likes in just a few minutes. Fans loved it how the squad celebrated KL Rahul's first birthday as a member of DC.

Can KL Rahul help Delhi Capitals record their sixth win of IPL 2025?

The Delhi Capitals will play their seventh match of IPL 2025 against the Gujarat Titans on April 19 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. It is the first afternoon match in Ahmedabad this year, and DC will be keen to maintain their unbeaten record in away matches against GT.

The two teams have battled twice in Ahmedabad, with the Capitals prevailing on both the occasions. DC have won five out of their six matches this season. Rahul played a major role in the team's away wins against the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It will be interesting to see if he can help DC beat GT in Ahmedabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More