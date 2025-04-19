Kevin Pietersen puts cake on birthday boy KL Rahul's face after planning with Munaf Patel ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen put cake on squad member KL Rahul's face as the team celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, April 18. The team's bowling coach, Munaf Patel, had asked Pietersen to apply cake on the birthday boy's face.
The entire Delhi Capitals squad is in Ahmedabad for their IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT), which will be played on Saturday afternoon. While the DC members trained hard at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, they also planned a short cake cutting ceremony for KL Rahul.
DC's social media team shared a video from the celebrations, in which Munaf Patel and Kevin Pietersen can be seen planning to put cake on Rahul's face. Rahul came in and urged physiotherapist Patrick Farhart to eat the first piece. Soon after, Pietersen came near the cake, grabbed it and put it on Rahul's face. You can watch the video here:
The video shared by the Delhi Capitals on X received over 300 likes in just a few minutes. Fans loved it how the squad celebrated KL Rahul's first birthday as a member of DC.
Can KL Rahul help Delhi Capitals record their sixth win of IPL 2025?
The Delhi Capitals will play their seventh match of IPL 2025 against the Gujarat Titans on April 19 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. It is the first afternoon match in Ahmedabad this year, and DC will be keen to maintain their unbeaten record in away matches against GT.
The two teams have battled twice in Ahmedabad, with the Capitals prevailing on both the occasions. DC have won five out of their six matches this season. Rahul played a major role in the team's away wins against the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It will be interesting to see if he can help DC beat GT in Ahmedabad.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS