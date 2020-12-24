Key takeaways from BCCI's Annual General Meeting 2020

BCCI officials and board members of state cricket associations convened for the annual general meeting on 24 December at Ahmedabad.

The headlining news in the immediate aftermath of the meeting was that IPL 2021 would continue with the existing 8 teams while the BCCI approved the inclusion of two new teams for the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Another key takeaway from the meeting was the BCCI deciding to restructure the existing National Cricket Academy (NCA) and adding four more NCAs across different regions in the country in addition to the one already situated in Bengaluru.

The decision was taken in order to reduce the burden on the only NCA facility and also make it accessible for players across the country. The remaining four venues for to get an NCA facility are yet to be decided.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mohali, Dharamsala, Kolkata and Mumbai were shortlisted as the venues for the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup games unless the Covid-19 situation at any of these cities would force a change.

Will attempt to host more domestic matches: BCCI

In a cricketing calendar that has been ungraciously interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the BCCI has stated that it will seek opportunities to host more domestic matches in 2020-21 season post the competition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to run from January 10 to 31.

It was also agreed that the future of all other tournaments - for men and women - will be taken following another round of consultation with the state associations.

The members also unanimously agreed that the domestic cricketers and staff be compensated even if there are any loss of matches or tournaments from the domestic calendar. The final details of the compensation are yet to be decided.