"KKR please make it happen" - Twitter reacts to rumors of Gautam Gambhir returning to Kolkata Knight Riders

Gautam Gambhir played a major role in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)s' success from IPL 2011 to 2017. Under his captaincy, the Kolkata-based franchise qualified for the playoffs for the first time and went on to win the championships in 2012 and 2014.
Kolkata Knight Riders unearthed many new talents when Gautam Gambhir was their captain. In 2018, Gambhir left KKR to play the final season of his IPL career for his home franchise Delhi Daredevils. Although he left the franchise, Kolkata fans love him a lot to date.
In 2022, Gautam Gambhir joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a mentor. He has been working as a mentor for LSG since then, but over the last few hours, fans on Twitter have expressed their desire to see Gambhir back in KKR as a member of the team management.
The rumors started on social media after reports surfaced claiming that LSG's head coach Andy Flower's contract had expired, and Justin Langer would replace him. There has been no official update from LSG regarding the contracts of their backroom staff members, but fans have opined that Gambhir should leave LSG as well and return to KKR.
Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:
Will Gautam Gambhir return to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024?
It is unclear whether Gambhir will leave Lucknow Super Giants for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. There is a possibility that the rumor proves to be false as well. However, judging by social media reactions to the rumors, it can be said that KKR fans will whole-heartedly welcome their former Knight to the franchise.
The IPL 2024 Auction is still a few months away. Cricbuzz reported that the teams that finished in the lower half of the IPL 2023 points table might make some changes to their coaching staff. Delhi Capitals have already released Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson from their group. It will be interesting to see if Andy Flower leaves LSG next.