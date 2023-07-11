"KKR please make it happen" - Twitter reacts to rumors of Gautam Gambhir returning to Kolkata Knight Riders

Gautam Gambhir played a major role in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)s' success from IPL 2011 to 2017. Under his captaincy, the Kolkata-based franchise qualified for the playoffs for the first time and went on to win the championships in 2012 and 2014.

Kolkata Knight Riders unearthed many new talents when Gautam Gambhir was their captain. In 2018, Gambhir left KKR to play the final season of his IPL career for his home franchise Delhi Daredevils. Although he left the franchise, Kolkata fans love him a lot to date.

In 2022, Gautam Gambhir joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a mentor. He has been working as a mentor for LSG since then, but over the last few hours, fans on Twitter have expressed their desire to see Gambhir back in KKR as a member of the team management.

The rumors started on social media after reports surfaced claiming that LSG's head coach Andy Flower's contract had expired, and Justin Langer would replace him. There has been no official update from LSG regarding the contracts of their backroom staff members, but fans have opined that Gambhir should leave LSG as well and return to KKR.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Madhav Sharma @HashTagCricket



And now when I am reading tweets that GG is going back to KKR, so many great memories are getting refreshed.



But,… @KKRiders and @GautamGambhir form one of the most beautiful love stories ever. Whatever KKR has achieved today is primarily due GG’s efforts as their skipper.And now when I am reading tweets that GG is going back to KKR, so many great memories are getting refreshed.But,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… .@KKRiders and @GautamGambhir form one of the most beautiful love stories ever. Whatever KKR has achieved today is primarily due GG’s efforts as their skipper. And now when I am reading tweets that GG is going back to KKR, so many great memories are getting refreshed. But,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Rumour mills are abuzz that KKR is in talks with Gautam Gambhir for a possible homecoming! Rumour mills are abuzz that KKR is in talks with Gautam Gambhir for a possible homecoming! https://t.co/6GQmqzCiDz

shrestaaa @O_bondhuAmar



But I don't think he would leave LSG.. @thecricketgully Don't know if this is true, but yeah KKR needs him to bounce back imo.But I don't think he would leave LSG.. @thecricketgully Don't know if this is true, but yeah KKR needs him to bounce back imo.But I don't think he would leave LSG..

sneer @_sneer @CricCrazyNIKS was expecting this after langer to lucknow. wont be surprised if its gambhir to kolkata is announced before the other one @CricCrazyNIKS was expecting this after langer to lucknow. wont be surprised if its gambhir to kolkata is announced before the other one

Digantanil Giri @DigantanilG

Gambhir to KKR



Just want Shastri to RCB @CricCrazyNIKS JL to LucknowGambhir to KKRJust want Shastri to RCB @CricCrazyNIKS JL to LucknowGambhir to KKRJust want Shastri to RCB 🙏

Raj (রাজ) @IctFan2002 Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Rumour mills are abuzz that KKR is in talks with Gautam Gambhir for a possible homecoming! Rumour mills are abuzz that KKR is in talks with Gautam Gambhir for a possible homecoming! https://t.co/6GQmqzCiDz First Jawan trailer then Wolverine's first look and now this looks like it is a day made in heaven. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/… First Jawan trailer then Wolverine's first look and now this looks like it is a day made in heaven. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/…

shashankkk @Fmab96 Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Rumour mills are abuzz that KKR is in talks with Gautam Gambhir for a possible homecoming! Rumour mills are abuzz that KKR is in talks with Gautam Gambhir for a possible homecoming! https://t.co/6GQmqzCiDz Kkr vs Rcb rivalry to reignite twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/… Kkr vs Rcb rivalry to reignite twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/…

Will Gautam Gambhir return to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024?

It is unclear whether Gambhir will leave Lucknow Super Giants for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024. There is a possibility that the rumor proves to be false as well. However, judging by social media reactions to the rumors, it can be said that KKR fans will whole-heartedly welcome their former Knight to the franchise.

The IPL 2024 Auction is still a few months away. Cricbuzz reported that the teams that finished in the lower half of the IPL 2023 points table might make some changes to their coaching staff. Delhi Capitals have already released Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson from their group. It will be interesting to see if Andy Flower leaves LSG next.

