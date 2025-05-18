KKR sign uncapped mystery spinner as Rovman Powell's replacement for the remainder of IPL 2025

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in Madhya Pradesh's mystery spinner Shivam Shukla to replace Rovman Powell for the remainder of the tournament. The West Indian will be unavailable for the Kolkata-based franchise in the business end of the tournament due to his commitments to his national team.
There was a cloud of uncertainty over the foreign player's participation in the tournament when it was halted for a week. Franchises such as Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals have roped in replacements for their foreign players, but will be unable to retain them as per the new IPL rules, which state that they will only be a stopgap replacement for this tournament.
KKR is another such team that has been impacted by the same. After Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell becomes the second KKR player as he heads on national duty for the West Indies, who play against Ireland in a three-match ODI series. Shivam Shukla replaces him, with the mystery spinner having recently made his debut for the state in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 and picking up eight wickets in as many games.
Take a look at the announcement below:
How has KKR performed in the IPL 2025 season?
KKR has had an underwhelming season so far, with the franchise failing to qualify for the knockouts. In 13 games this season, KKR have won five games, lost six, and have had two matches washed out due to rain. Their points tally this season reads 12 points in 13 games, with the defending champions primed to finish outside the top four.
The Kolkata-based franchise will play their last game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, New Delhi. They will hope to have a positive end to an otherwise dull campaign and leave with a promise to make a mark next season.
