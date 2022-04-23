KKR vs GT memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

The Gujarat Titans (GT) regained the number one spot in the points table with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 35 of IPL 2022 today.

Earlier in the afternoon, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first. GT opener Shubman Gill failed yet again as he departed in the second over to give his former franchise an early breakthrough.

Hardik Pandya (67 in 49 balls) promoted himself to the No. 3 position and joined hands with Wriddhiman Saha (25 in 25 balls) to resurrect their innings. The duo stitched a 75-run partnership for the second wicket before Umesh Yadav dismissed Saha in the 11th over.

The hero of the last match David Miller then played a mini cameo of 27 (in 20 balls) but could not continue his assault and perished trying to up the ante. Hardik Pandya failed to provide the finishing touches in the death overs, as the KKR bowlers reigned supreme in this period.

The Titans could muster only 24 runs in the final five overs of the innings while losing seven wickets. Andre Russell picked up four of those wickets in the 20th over, which eventually meant GT reached a total of156/9.

In reply, KKR got off to a poor start as Mohammed Shami sent Sam Billings packing in the very first over with a beautiful delivery. The veteran GT pacer struck again in his second over to dismiss Sunil Nairne and push Kolkata into the backseat in the chase of 157.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana also departed soon without affecting the scoreboard too much. Rinku Singh (35) and Venkatesh Iyer put on a 45-run partnership at this juncture to salvage their innings.

Andre Russell waged a lone battle in the end with a fiery 48-run knock studded with six sixes. However, fellow West Indian Alzarri Joseph dismissed him in the 20th over to pull the curtains on KKR's chances in the contest.

KKR vs GT IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media. Here are some of the best memes related to the game.

