KKR vs MI, IPL 2024 Rain Updates Live: Rain stops at Eden Gardens, covers coming off

19:50: In some good news, the rain has stopped at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The covers are coming off.

18:55: The toss in match number 60 of IPL 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has been delayed due to rain.

The scheduled time for the toss to take place was 7:00 PM, but the covers are on at the iconic stadium.

While Kolkata Knight Riders are on top of the points table, with 16 points from 11 matches, Mumbai Indians are in ninth position, with eight points from 12 games.

MI have been eliminated from the playoffs race, while KKR are one win away from sealing a place in the top four.

If today’s match gets abandoned due to rain, both Kolkata and Mumbai will get one point. With 17 points to their name, Kolkata Knight Riders will thus become the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2024.

What when KKR and MI clashed earlier in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians earlier met in IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 3. Kolkata registered a hard-fought 24-run win in this match - their first triumph over MI at the venue in 12 years.

Asked to bat first, KKR lost half their side for 57, but Venkatesh Iyer (70 off 52) and Impact Player Manish Pandey (42 off 31) lifted them to 169. In the chase, MI were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs despite Suryakumar Yadav's 56 off 35 as Mitchell Starc starred with 4-33

