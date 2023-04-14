KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to field first against SunRisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in match number 19 of the ongoing IPL 2023 on Friday, April 14.

KKR did not make any changes to their playing XI, sticking to their winning combination after a thrilling three-wicket triumph over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

SRH, on the other hand, brought in batting all-rounder Abhishek Sharma in place of Washington Sundar.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Kolkata Knight Riders subs: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad subs: Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, and Washington Sundar.

Speaking at the toss, KKR captain Nitish Rana stated that he expects dew to play a role at Eden Gardens, which is why they opted to bowl first.

"We'll bowl first. We've been practicing here and there has been dew. Keeping in mind, we want to chase," Rana said

SRH skipper Aiden Markram noted that he would have also preferred to chase. He emphasized that Hyderabad won't keep a target in mind and will play according to how the surface behaves.

"Happy either way. Would have looked to bowl, that is the trend. This is a high scoring wicket, so happy to get runs on the board. Nice to get a win, and today is a fresh start. Hopefully we can do well. One change, Abhishek Sharma comes in for Washi Sundar. I don't think we'll set a target, you need to look at the pitch and then reassess. Whatever we get we'll try our best to defend," Markram said

KKR vs SRH playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

