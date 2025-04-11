KL Rahul celebration’s stunning similarity with Kannada movie’s iconic scene goes viral after RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

KL Rahul's celebration after hitting the winning runs in the IPL 2025 fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru has gone viral. His uneaten knock helped Delhi Capitals (DC) win the game by six wickets.

Rahul slammed an unbeaten 93 off just 53 balls batting at number four as DC were chasing 164 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10. His match-winning knock included seven fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 175.47.

After the game, KL Rahul's celebration went viral. His celebration has a similarity to an iconic scene from the famous Kannada movie Kantara. His celebration was a recreation of the scene with similar actions.

In fact, in a video posted by Delhi Capitals after the game on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, KL Rahul also revealed that the celebration was indeed from the movie Kantara, which he said is also one of his favourite movies.

Hailing from Karnataka, Rahul made the most of playing at his home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where he has played from his early days representing the state at various levels.

Redemption IPL season for KL Rahul

KL Rahul has appeared in solid form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season for the Delhi Capitals. He has shown positive intent and is batting with aggression. Rahul was released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions.

Last season, he was subjected to severe criticism for his slow batting in the T20 format. He scored 520 runs from 14 matches but had a strike-rate of just 136.12.

This time around, he has begun on a solid note with the bat. Not only is he scoring runs but is scoring them at a quick pace as well. The right-hander has made 185 runs from just three games at an average of 92.50 and a strike-rate of 169.72.

Amid criticism for his low strike-rate, it appears that he has made an effort to up his T20 game this time around. It has been a positive for Delhi Capitals as well, who have won all of their four games so far and remain the only unbeaten team this season.

