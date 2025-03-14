KL Rahul posts heartfelt comment for Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals captaincy post for IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Indian cricketer KL Rahul shared a heartfelt message for Axar Patel following his appointment as the new captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, March 14. The all-rounder was retained by the franchise for INR 16.50 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction, while the team decided to release their former skipper, Rishabh Pant.

With the IPL 2025 set to begin on March 22, the Capitals faced a difficult decision in selecting a new captain. Several strong candidates were in the running, including Axar, KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis. The uncertainty was resolved on Friday when the franchise officially announced Axar as their new leader through a post on social media.

The DC Instagram account shared a video revealing the announcement. In response, KL Rahul left a heartfelt comment expressing his full support. He wrote:

“Congrats Bapu. Wishing you the best in this journey and always with you.”

KL Rahul posts heartfelt comment for Axar Patel (Image via Instagram-@delhicapitals)

Meanwhile, Rahul was acquired by the franchise in the 2025 mega auction for INR 14 crore and boasts impressive IPL statistics. The 32-year-old has played in 132 IPL matches, scoring 4,683 runs at an average of 45.46, with 37 fifties and four centuries to his name.

A look at Axar Patel's numbers in IPL cricket

Axar Patel made his IPL debut in 2014 with Punjab Kings and came close to winning the title, as they were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. The all-rounder stayed with the franchise for five years before joining Delhi Capitals in 2019, where he has remained ever since.

The 31-year-old has played in 150 IPL matches, scoring 1,653 runs in 111 innings at an average of 21.46, including three fifties, with his highest score being 66. Meanwhile, the left-arm spinner has taken 123 wickets, with his best figures being 4/21.

