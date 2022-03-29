“Why don’t you finish your 30 papers?” - KL Rahul reveals his mother asked him to get a degree during lockdown

Team India batter KL Rahul has revealed that his mother was behind him to complete his degree during lockdown even though he had established himself as a cricketer.

The 29-year-old currently leads the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is also a key member of the Indian team across the three formats of the game.

However, on the chat show "Breakfast with Champions", the stylish right-hander admitted that his mother is still hell-bent on him getting a degree. He revealed during the interaction:

“My mother still gives me s**t for not having a degree. Even during lockdown she said – ‘why don’t you finish your 30 papers? Why don’t you sit down and write it and get a degree’.”

When asked about his reaction, the former Punjab Kings skipper replied:

“I said ‘mom what do you want me to do?’. Like I’m playing cricket, doing well for myself, you want me to go write 30 papers? She’s like, ‘Yeah, why not?’”

Rahul went on to add that his parents were happier when he got an RBI (Reserve Bank of India) job than when he made his Team India debut. He elaborated:

“I got a central government job, so they were the happiest. I had played four years for India already, but that didn’t make them happy. This was like - ‘yes, now you will be stable. I’ll just get a good salary. They look after the sports people really well. Can’t ask for more’.”

Rahul made his debut for India in 2014 and has represented the country in 43 Tests, 42 ODIs and 56 T20Is.

“I can’t take up science and play cricket” - KL Rahul on dilemma of playing and studying

Coming from a family where education has always been a high priority, Rahul had a tough time convincing his parents that he couldn’t take up science and also concentrate on cricket.

Explaining his dilemma, he said:

“My dad’s a professor, my mum’s a professor. The whole family, like whoever I can think of, are all either engineers or doctors or doing something. I was a smart kid till 10th grade. Once we finish 10th, you have to choose whether you want to do commerce or science. Nobody in my family has ever taken commerce. For my parents, it was like – ‘it’s going to be embarrassing for us’. I was like, ‘I can’t take up science and play cricket’. They understood it.”

Rahul made his captaincy debut for LSG in the IPL 2022 on Monday. It was not a memorable one as Lucknow went down against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets.

Edited by Samya Majumdar