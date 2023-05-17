"Kohli curse for real"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG edged out MI in a thrilling encounter in IPL 2023

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by five runs in Match 63 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 16. LSG managed to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs courtesy of the win.

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first on a tricky Lucknow surface. Marcus Stoinis played a magnificent knock of 89* (47) to power his side to 177/3 in 20 overs. Captain Krunal Pandya (49) also played a responsible knock after his side collapsed to 35/3.

In response, Ishan Kishan continued his good form and hit a flurry of boundaries to give MI a great start in the chase. Rohit Sharma also joined in on the fun by hitting a few lusty blows. The duo put on a 90-run opening partnership before Rohit (37) departed in the 10th over.

Ishan Kishan (59) also perished soon after finishing his half-century. MI lost their way from there as Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera struggled for a while and walked back to the pavilion without much contribution.

Tim David (32* off 19 balls) tried his best in the death overs to take his side over the line, but LSG bowlers trumped his efforts with some sensational bowling. Speaking after the match, LSG pacer Mohsin Khan, who defended 11 runs in the final over, reflected on his bowling performance in death overs, saying:

"My aim was to do whatever I was doing in practice. Krunal bhai asked me what I as planning to bowl and I said I will bowl whatever I bowl in the nets. My run up is the same. I was trying to keep myself calm. I knew I had to bowl six good deliveries and didn't look at the scorecard."

Mohsin added:

"I was thinking of bowling slower balls but then when the batters adjusted I changed it to yorkers. I am playing after one year. I am very happy that I could bowl like the previous year. I was playing for dad who has been in the ICU for the last 10 days. I am thankful to my teammates, the team management and the support staff for including me in this game."

LSG will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their final league game of IPL 2023. MI, meanwhile, will face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final game.

