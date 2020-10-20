The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have launched a new fan anthem that is performed and composed by Badshah. The video featuring the fans, players and team owner Shah Rukh Khan, aims at celebrating the bond between the fans and the franchise.

The catchphrase of the anthem is ‘LAPHAO’, which in Bengali translates to ‘jump’, signifying the cheer of the fans. The anthem was launched in a virtual chat between the KKR players and Mr Khan on the team’s official Facebook page.

Commenting on the fan anthem, Mr Khan told kkr.in, “I have been attending the matches and I truly miss the energy of our toofani fans! Since we have to show our love to each other thoda door se this year, we created a fan anthem that captures the emotions of all our fans aptly and was even launched by them today. It was great fun to interact with the team today and we hope to keep making our fans proud”.

Thousands of fans too turned up for the virtual event on Facebook, which was heart-warming for captain Eoin Morgan to witness. The newly-appointed skipper said that the fans have been dearly missed this season, and dedicated the anthem to them.

“It was heart-warming to see so many KKR fans turn up for the virtual event and launch the fan anthem. We want to convey our love to the fans across the country in a special way and this anthem is dedicated to them, for the KKR team they truly are 'Tu Fan Nahi Toofan Hai'.”

KKR eyeing a playoff berth

Photo source: IPLt20

KKR are currently placed fourth on the points table with five wins in nine games and a net run rate of -0.607. They play their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

