Krishnappa Gowtham age, height, hometown, IPL, and T20 stats

Krishnappa Gowtham has shattered the record for the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. The all-rounder from Karnataka earned a massive ₹9.25 crore bid from the Chennai Super Kings at the IPL Auction 2021.

Many fans would remember Krishnappa Gowtham for his heroics while playing for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2017. The hard-hitting all-rounder won a couple of games for the Jaipur-based franchise with his finishing abilities. Gowtham was also quite useful with the ball.

Unfortunately, Gowtham was unable to replicate that performance in IPL 2019. Thus, the Rajasthan Royals traded him to the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) before IPL 2020. The Mohali-based franchise could not utilize his services to perfection. KXIP gave him two games, where Gowtham scored 42 runs and scalped one wicket.

The Punjab Kings released Krishnappa Gowtham ahead of the 14th IPL season. He entered the auction on Thursday (February 18) with a base price of only ₹20 lakh. The Kolkata Knight Riders opened the bidding for him before the Sunrisers Hyderabad joined in. Eventually, Chennai won the bidding war with a ₹9.25 crore bid.

Here are some exciting things you need to know about IPL's most expensive uncapped player, Krishnappa Gowtham.

Krishnappa Gowtham Age

Krishnappa Gowtham was born on October 20, 1988. He is 32 years and 121 days old (as of February 18, 2021).

Advertisement

Krishnappa Gowtham Height

Krishnappa Gowtham is approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall.

Krishnappa Gowtham hometown

Krishnappa Gowtham was born in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He represents his home state in the domestic arena.

Krishnappa Gowtham T20 records

Krishnappa Gowtham has played 62 T20 matches in his career. He has aggregated 594 runs at a strike rate of 159.24. Gowtham's highest score in T20 cricket is 60, while he has recorded two half-centuries.

In the bowling department, Gowtham has picked up 41 wickets in 62 innings. His best figures are 4/19, with his economy rate being 7.60.

Krishnappa Gowtham IPL records

Krishnappa Gowtham has featured in 24 IPL games, scoring 186 runs at a strike rate of 169.09. Apart from Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the all-rounder has also been a part of the Mumbai Indians.

He has 13 IPL wickets to his name in 24 innings. His economy rate is 8.12, and his best figures in IPL are 2/12.