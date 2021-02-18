Krishnappa Gowtham becomes the most expensive uncapped player in IPL Auction history 

Karnataka cricketer Krishnappa Gowtham created history at the IPL 2021 auction by becoming the most expensive uncapped player in the competition’s history. Krishnappa Gowtham was sold to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs. 9.25 crore.

Krunal Pandya was previously the most expensive uncapped player ever bought at an IPL auction. Mumbai Indians had secured his services for Rs. 8.80 crore in 2018.

K Gowtham's 9.75 crore is the highest EVER bid for an UNCAPPED player in #IPLAuction



Previous most being 8.80 crores for Krunal Pandya in IPL 2018. — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 18, 2021

Krishnappa Gowtham has prior IPL experience, playing for teams like Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. Since his debut in 2018, the 32-year-old has played 24 games in total.

He is a handy all-rounder, and also acts as an off-spinner. Gowtham’s economy rate in the competition is 8.26 and he has 13 wickets to his name. His power hitting down the order is a treat to watch as well. With a strike rate of 169.09, fireworks can be expected from Krishnappa Gowtham whenever he comes out to bat.

Will Krishnappa Gowtham shine for CSK in IPL 2021?

Chennai Super Kings had a clear plan coming into the IPL 2021 Auction. They needed an off-spinner who was explosive with the bat. CSK quickly got such a player with Moeen Ali.

However, MS Dhoni’s side has gone ahead and picked Krishnappa Gowtham as a backup too. The Karnataka cricketer will offer the side more flexibility, considering he will not take up an overseas slot.

With Ravindra Jadeja struggling with injuries recently, Krishnappa Gowtham will serve as the side’s all-rounder in the lower order. His arrival also gives CSK the option of fielding an off-spinner, something they struggled with last year in Harbhajan Singh’s absence.

Advertisement

Krishnappa Gowtham is coming on the back of a solid, if not impressive, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy performance. He got 4 wickets at an economy of 5.92 in 4 matches for Karnataka. However, Gowtham struggled with the bat, scoring just 31 runs at a strike rate of 119.23.

As we have seen in recent years, a humongous price tag brings with it some huge responsibility. All eyes will be on CSK’s new recruit to see if he is worth the big bucks.