Krunal Pandya elated to join County Champions Warwickshire - Check out the pictures

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya is all set for his English county debut alongside Warwickshire. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player is excited to join the 2021 County Champions.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter, sharing multiple pictures in Warwickshire’s jersey. Here's what Krunal shared on the micro-blogging site along with a bear emoji.

Earlier today, Warwickshire shared a welcome post for Krunal Pandya.

“Life is beautiful when you’re a bear.”

Warwickshire will play their opening game of the Royal London One-Day Cup against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham, starting at 3.30 PM on Tuesday. The Baroda-based all-rounder will be keen to make his debut and contribute from Game 1.

The southpaw is also set to play in the Division 1 County Championship, which resumes next month. The bears are currently eighth in the points table.

Krunal Pandya struggling to earn a place in Team India

Pandya was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL). He scored 183 runs and also took ten wickets from 14 matches in the T20 extravaganza, while representing the Lucknow Super Giants. While his performance might have been good enough for his IPL franchise, he is nowhere near a national call.

There is already plenty of fight in Team India for a spin all-rounder spot in the form Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. If Pandya delivers and stays consistent, he might come into the reckoning ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup. Thus, he will be looking to make the most of his chances during his stint with Warwickshire.

The left-arm spinner has represented India in five ODIs and 19 T20Is. He last played for the Men in Blue in July 2021 against Sri Lanka.

