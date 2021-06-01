"Kuch bhi khao bas RCB ko cup dilao" - Twitterati come up with amusing reactions after Virat Kohli’s 'vegan' clarification

Reacting to the recent controversy over him eating eggs, India and RCB captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday clarified through a tweet that he had never claimed to be vegan.

Social media has been abuzz over the last couple of days, ever since Virat Kohli, in a Q&A session on Instagram, revealed that eggs are a part of his diet. Many bashed the Indian captain for falsely claiming that he was a vegan.

On Tuesday though, Virat Kohli took to his Twitter account and shared a post, declining that he had ever claimed to be a vegan. He wrote:

“I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want Winking face).”

As expected, there were some interesting reactions to Virat Kohli’s clarification. While some supported the Indian captain over the issue, others pointed out that vegetarians also don’t eat eggs. Here are some Twitter reactions:

Kohli reads everything in social media. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 1, 2021

Ande kaunse ped par ugte Hain bhai ? — 3 (@Rebel_notout) June 1, 2021

Have seen your old videos and one live session with Pietersen on diet issue. You've always said vegetarian and not vegan. However media has been reporting vegan since 2018. Egg is veg/non veg is debatable. Most credible org incl medical ones classify it as veg. With you on this. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 1, 2021

Sir aap kuch bhi khao bas rcb ko cup dilao — glitch (@shradharajput_) June 1, 2021

* Meri marzi mereko jo khana hai vo khau tereko kya * — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) June 1, 2021

Took a deep breath now what? — Satya (@absolutesatya) June 1, 2021

Here's the proof, for haters. More power to you King kohli ❤ pic.twitter.com/M9IXdqvyFV — Doctor Wait (@drpratiksha1) June 1, 2021

Yeh Vegan aur vegetarian alag alag hote hai kya ? 🙄🤔 — Pratik Pathare (@PratikTwits) June 1, 2021

Eat whatever you want King. Bass ek century maardo. Bohot time ho gaya — Vidushi (@Vidushi_Baheti_) June 1, 2021

Keep Calm King 👑 & Bring The Test Championship Trophy Home ❤️ — Dr Khushboo 👛 (@khushbookadri) June 1, 2021

kaun sa vegetarian egg khata hai?? eggetarian bolo naa! vegan matlab no animal products not even ghee milk n milk products — Miss Bharadwaj! (@Sayani_Pandit) June 1, 2021

How the vegan controversy surrounding Virat Kohli broke out

A few days back, Virat Kohli, who is quarantining ahead of India’s tour of England, conducted a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. One of the users asked him about what his regular diet comprises. To this, Virat Kohli replied:

“Lot of vegetables, some eggs, two cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too.”

A number of media reports have quoted Virat Kohli as saying that he had turned vegan and made it a part of his fitness routine.

A vegan diet is devoid of all animal products, including meat, eggs and dairy. The Indian captain got heavily trolled on social media after revealing that eggs are part of his diet.

Virat Kohli seemed to be a part of a sponsored publicity drive for ‘Veganism’ influencing thousands of his admirers to turn Vegan posing his superb fitness and physical strength as an example while he secretly ate ‘Eggs’ to maintain that! pic.twitter.com/fsw7teiyoK — Shaily Singh (@ShailySinghP) May 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has a massive challenge coming ahead as player and captain. He will lead the team in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand from June 18-22.

After the clash against the BlackCaps, India will face England in a five-match Test series. India have not won a Test series in England since 2007. During their previous trip to England in 2018, they were hammered 1-4 by the hosts.

