Kuldeep Yadav removes well-set Ryan Rickelton for 25 to bag his 100th IPL scalp in MI vs DC 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC)’s ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav completed his 100th wicket in IPL by dismissing Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. The left-arm wrist-spinner got rid of Rickelton for 25 runs off 18 balls as MI lost their third wicket for 58.

The dismissal came in the seventh over of Mumbai’s innings. Kuldeep bowled a full-length ball down the leg side to woo Rickelton into a big shot. The idea worked as the left-hander went down one leg for a slog sweep but failed to connect properly. All he managed was to hole it to Madhav Tiwari at deep square leg.

With the wicket, Kuldeep bagged his 100th IPL wicket in 97 matches.

Fewest matches to 100 IPL wickets among spinners (via Cricbuzz)

83 - Amit Mishra/ Rashid Khan/ Varun Chakaravarthy 84 - Yuzvendra Chahal 86 - Sunil Narine 97 - Kuldeep Yadav* 100 - Harbhajan Singh

With the scalp, Kuldeep Yadav also returned to the wickets tally after going wicketless in his last four outings. He, however, has bagged 13 wickets (subject to change) in 12 innings at a brilliant economy rate of 6.97 so far.

On the other hand, Ryan Rickelton threw another good start, failing to convert it into a big score. The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter, though, has amassed 361 runs in 13 innings with the help of three half-centuries for MI in his debut IPL season.

DC are dominating MI in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical bowling display has helped DC dominate MI in their IPL 2025 match. Apart from Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Mukesh Kumar removed Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks for a run-a-ball 5 and 21 (13), respectively.

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 80/3 after 10 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at the crease.

The two teams are alive in the IPL 2025 playoffs race. With 14 points in 12 games, MI have an upper hand as they aim to finish in the top four of the points table. On the contrary, Delhi have 13 points from 12 matches.

