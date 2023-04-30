"Kya finisher banega re tu?" - Fans slam Ravindra Jadeja for his sluggish knock in IPL 2023 clash between CSK and PBKS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja failed to make much of an impact with the bat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 30.
Chennai won the toss and decided to bat first in the game. They were off to an impressive start, thanks to the 86-run partnership between openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Jadeja walked out to bat at No.5 in the 17th over after Moeen Ali's wicket. The southpaw had the responsibility of accumulating quick runs in the final overs to help his team get to an imposing score.
However, the left-handed batter couldn't get going, scoring just 12 runs off 10 deliveries. Jadeja perished in the final over of the innings while trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary off Sam Curran's bowling. He didn't get the desired connection and was ultimately caught by Liam Livingstone in the deep.
Many Chennai supporters took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Ravindra Jadeja's scratchy knock. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Jadeja's form with the bat this season has concerned many fans. He has amassed just 92 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 143.75.
Devon Conway starred with the bat for CSK in their clash against PBKS
CSK opener Devon Conway's fabulous run in IPL 2023 continued as he produced yet another scintillating batting performance. The batter remained unbeaten on 92 runs off 52 balls, including 16 boundaries and one six.
During his knock, Conway crossed the 400-run mark in the ongoing season, becoming only the second batter to do so. It was also his fifth half-century of IPL 2023.
Conway's opening partner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, also chipped in with a useful contribution, scoring 37 runs. Shivam Dube provided the team with some impetus in the middle with a 28-run cameo.
Skipper MS Dhoni hit back-to-back sixes off the final two deliveries, helping CSK finish 200/4 after 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahal, Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza picked up a single wicket each.
