"Kya finisher banega re tu?" - Fans slam Ravindra Jadeja for his sluggish knock in IPL 2023 clash between CSK and PBKS

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 30, 2023 18:35 IST
Ravindra Jadeja scored 12 runs off 10 balls. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja failed to make much of an impact with the bat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

Chennai won the toss and decided to bat first in the game. They were off to an impressive start, thanks to the 86-run partnership between openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Jadeja walked out to bat at No.5 in the 17th over after Moeen Ali's wicket. The southpaw had the responsibility of accumulating quick runs in the final overs to help his team get to an imposing score.

However, the left-handed batter couldn't get going, scoring just 12 runs off 10 deliveries. Jadeja perished in the final over of the innings while trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary off Sam Curran's bowling. He didn't get the desired connection and was ultimately caught by Liam Livingstone in the deep.

Many Chennai supporters took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Ravindra Jadeja's scratchy knock. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Ravindra Jadeja is just playing as a bowler after IPL 2021#CSKvsPBKS https://t.co/sKsGiVK7Wn
Me when jadeja is batting in the death overs#RAVINDRAJADEJA #CSKvsPBKS https://t.co/TGfR9HZPv3
@mufaddal_vohra Right way to say it -- Ravindra Jadeja dismissed for 12 after "wasting" 10 balls.
Ravindra Jadeja should hit sixes like a finisher and not run here and there for singles, tbh!#CSK #CSKvPBKS #IPL2023
Saying it 101th time Ravindra Jadeja is not T20 batsman 😑#CSKvsPBKS #CSKvPBKS
Axar Patel who is in a form of his life & Dc sends him at num 7 Ravindra Jadeja who is out of touch this Ipl comes ahead of everyone in csk Ipl at his best 🤣🤣
Ravindra Jadeja needs to buckle up and bat like he used to do in 2020/21, brother gets promoted up the order and doesn't utilise his chances.or else he waits at the crease to give MS the strike,maybe.#CSKvsPBKS
#RAVINDRAJADEJA seriously not a T20 player. Just 1s n 2s for few overs & waste the team's runrate. No wonder u cannot fit in the shoes of dhoni as next captain.
SIR RAVINDRA JADEJA with all due respect should bat at 10
#MSDhoni𓃵 hits two 6s on final 2 ballsWhereas Ravindra Jadeja just danced around and got out cheaplyJaddu tu kya finisher banega re tu???
Ravindra Jadeja doesn't have the hitting range to be a good finisher, I'm fully convinced now that Axar Patel has better hitting range than him at slog overs.#CSKvsPBKS
Why do they play Jadeja man
Jadeja should come as a impact player only for bowling and fielding. It's very frustrating to see him bat ahead of Dhoni.

Jadeja's form with the bat this season has concerned many fans. He has amassed just 92 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 143.75.

Devon Conway starred with the bat for CSK in their clash against PBKS

CSK opener Devon Conway's fabulous run in IPL 2023 continued as he produced yet another scintillating batting performance. The batter remained unbeaten on 92 runs off 52 balls, including 16 boundaries and one six.

During his knock, Conway crossed the 400-run mark in the ongoing season, becoming only the second batter to do so. It was also his fifth half-century of IPL 2023.

Conway's opening partner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, also chipped in with a useful contribution, scoring 37 runs. Shivam Dube provided the team with some impetus in the middle with a 28-run cameo.

MS Dhoni - The Greatest finisher 🔥📷 : IPL / JioCinema #PBKSvCSK #Cricket #IPL2023 https://t.co/zri7Q1Snza

Skipper MS Dhoni hit back-to-back sixes off the final two deliveries, helping CSK finish 200/4 after 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahal, Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza picked up a single wicket each.

