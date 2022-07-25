Lance Klusener appointed head coach of RPSG group-owned Durban team in CSA T20 League

The RPSG group has signed former South African cricketer Lance Klusener as the head coach of the Durban franchise for the upcoming inaugural edition of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) T20 League.

Lance Klusener has previously served as the head coach of Afghanistan's men's team in the past. Furthermore, he has also had coaching stints with Rajshahi Kings and Khulna Titans in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The former Proteas all-rounder has expressed his excitement over his appointment. In an official statement, he spoke about how he looks forward to working with the players.

Lance Klusener said:

"I am honoured to join the RPSG family. This is a new challenge for me. It makes me very proud. I am looking forward to meet the team."

Notably, the RPSG group are also the owners of the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The company acquired the Lucknow-based franchise in October last year with a bid of ₹7,090 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants @LucknowIPL T20 league enabling cricket culture to spread its wings across the globe 🏏 RPSG group successfully acquires the Durban franchise from the CSAT20 league enabling cricket culture to spread its wings across the globe RPSG group successfully acquires the Durban franchise from the CSA 🇿🇦T20 league enabling cricket culture to spread its wings across the globe 🌍👏🏏 https://t.co/Fi8uGXEVdb

IPL team owners buy all six teams in the CSA T20 League

Relaince Industries Limited (Mumbai Indians), Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, Royals Sports Group (Rajasthan Royals), JSW Sports (Delhi Capitals), Sun TV (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and RPSG Sports Private Limited (Lucknow Super Giants) have all invested in the teams of the CSA T20 League.

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL



#WhistlePodu 🦁 With roaring whistles, everywhere we go, we stride into Johannesburg! 🥳 With roaring whistles, everywhere we go, we stride into Johannesburg! 🥳#WhistlePodu 🦁💛

It is being learnt that the Chennai Super Kings had placed the highest bid to acquire the Johannesburg franchise at the informal auction. Sun TV acquired the Gqeberha team, while the Mumbai Indians have won their bid for Cape Town.

The Royals Sports Group have now become the owners of the Paarl-based franchise, whereas JSW Sports bagged the Pretoria team. The CSA T20 League is scheduled to be played in January 2023.

According to recent reports, the participating teams will be allowed to have four overseas players in their playing XI. However, participation from Indian players seems unlikely at the moment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far