“Let me know whenever the wedding gets fixed” - Krunal & Hardik Pandya’s childhood coach reveals gifts & financial assistance received

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya's childhood coach, Jitendra Singh, made a huge revelation about the gifts and financial assistance he has received from the two over the years. Always tough on the field, the Pandya brothers also have a giving and warm side to their personalities.

In an exclusive interaction with TimesofIndia.com, Jitendra Singh opened up on how the Pandya brothers have supported him and continue to do so to date. He stated that they played a key role in ensuring his first sister's wedding took place without any hassle in 2018.

"Hardik and Krunal ensured that my first sister's wedding took place smoothly in 2018, stepping up with monetary assistance. Not only this, they also transferred Rs 20 lakhs for purchasing a car, along with other gifts, during my second sister's marriage in February 2024," he said.

He also mentioned how Hardik Pandya asked him not to worry and called his childhood coach's sister his sister. Hardik asked to be informed whenever the wedding was fixed and took care of everything.

"Your sister is my sister. Just let me know whenever the wedding gets fixed. Don't worry. Just ensure that all things go well', taking care of all the requirements," he added.

The coach also narrated other instances where Hardik Pandya showcased his big heart and extended unconditional support. When he made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2015, Jitendra's mother unexpectedly fell seriously ill. The coach did not want Hardik to be distracted and did not reveal anything to him. However, the MI all-rounder figured out that something was wrong when he returned.

When he learned about Jitendra's mother's health, Hardik gave away all his money to ensure she recovered. The coach also said that the fast-bowling all-rounder gifted him a car worth ₹5-6 Lakhs after India toured Australia in 2015-16.

Further, he said that Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya provided him with financial assistance after MI had won the IPL in 2017 and 2019. Moreover, he added that Krunal offered him ₹18 Lakh to buy a car after winning the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025.

In the end, Jitendra Singh said that the overall assistance received from the Pandya brothers has been around ₹70-80 Lakhs so far. He expressed that the gestures meant a lot to him, given that he comes from a lower-middle-class background.

Hardik Pandya set to be in action for India in 2025 Asia Cup

As far as cricket is concerned, Hardik Pandya will be seen in action soon during the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The tournament begins on September 9 and will be played in Dubai.

Hardik was named in India's 15-member squad and will have a key role to play as the leading all-rounder of the team. He displayed impressive form in IPL 2025, scoring 224 runs at a strike-rate of 163.50 and picking up 14 wickets with a fifer.

As the 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, Hardik Pandya would look to carry his form from the IPL into the multination tournament. He has played 114 T20Is for India in his career so far.

The all-rounder has scored 1812 runs and has bagged 94 wickets. He also played a vital role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

