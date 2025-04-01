“Life without you would be so boring” - Murali Vijay receives endearing wish from wife on 41st birthday [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Murali Vijay's wife, Nikita Vanjara, shared a heartwarming post on social media on Tuesday, April 1, to celebrate her husband's 41st birthday. Nikita tied the knot with Vijay on January 27, 2012.

The two are parents to three children: a daughter, Eva, and two sons, Nirav and Aarav. To mark the special occasion of Vijay's 41st birthday, Nikita shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, captioning it:

“Happy birthday to my favourite person. Life without you would be so boring. Here’s to another year of love, laughter, making memories & so much more!”

The 41-year-old, who announced his retirement from all formats of the game in January 2023, played 87 matches for India across all three formats. Vijay made his Test debut against Australia in 2008, a format in which he enjoyed the most success on the international circuit.

The right-handed batter featured in 61 Tests for India, scoring 3,982 runs at an average of 38.28, including 15 fifties and 12 centuries, with his highest score being 167. In addition, he played 17 ODIs for the Men in Blue, accumulating 339 runs with one fifty, and was part of the squad that won the 2013 Champions Trophy. Vijay also represented India in nine T20Is, amassing 169 runs.

Murali Vijay enjoyed a decent domestic and IPL career

The Tamil Nadu cricketer played 135 first-class matches, scoring 9,205 runs at an average of 41.84, with 38 fifties and 25 centuries. He also featured in 94 List-A games, accumulating 3,644 runs at an average of 40.04, including 19 fifties and eight hundreds.

In addition, Vijay was an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League. He played 106 matches, amassing 2,619 runs, with 13 fifties and two centuries to his name. He won three IPL titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

