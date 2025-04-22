"Like watching your ex become Miss Universe" - Fans hail KL Rahul for match-winning knock in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul produced another masterclass in a run-chase in the IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 22. Chasing 160 for victory, LSG lost Karun Nair in the fourth over with a score of 36, bringing Rahul to the crease.

The 33-year-old eased his way to another half-century, finishing on 57* from 42 deliveries to help DC win by eight wickets in the 18th over. It was Rahul's third half-century of the IPL 2025 season in seven innings, with the knock including three maximums and as many boundaries.

The match was billed as Rahul's revenge game against his former team, having spent the last three years captaining LSG. After qualifying for the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, LSG missed out on qualification last season, resulting in him parting ways with the franchise. DC then acquired Rahul for ₹14 crores in the IPL 2025 auction.

Fans on X hailed Rahul for his incredible knock against his former side, saying:

"Sanjiv Goenka watching KL Rahul bat today be Like watching your ex become Miss Universe."

Fans continued praising Rahul for his batting heroics in the win over LSG, saying:

"Even cameraman knows the meaning of this innings of KL rahul.. Whenever KL rahul hit six cameraman Focus on Goenka."

"Chasemaster KL Rahul. So wonderful to see how he pace his innings," tweeted a fan.

"Watch out Virat Kohli, KL Rahul is coming for that most-50s record," a fan said.

KL Rahul achieves incredible record in his match-winning knock against LSG

KL Rahul became the fastest batter to 5000 IPL runs during his match-winning knock against LSG. The veteran batter needed only 130 innings to achieve the milestone, overtaking former Australian batter David Warner, who took 135 innings.

Rahul has been among the most consistent batters in IPL history, with an incredible average of over 46 and a strike rate of 135.60 in 139 matches. He also has 44 scores of over 50 - 40 half-centuries and four centuries.

Rahul also crossed the 300-run mark in the ongoing IPL, taking his tally to 323 runs at an average of 64.60 and a strike rate of 153.80 in seven games.

The win helped DC maintain their second spot on the points table, with 12 points in eight matches. They will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on April 27.

