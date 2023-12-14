List of players with ₹50 lakh base price for IPL 2024 auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is all set to be held in Dubai on December 19. The initial list of players for the same was said to feature 1,166 names, but in the final roster, the list has been pruned down to 333 players.

Even as more than 300 players are eligible to go under the gavel in Dubai, the teams can fill up a maximum of 77 slots, with 30 of them being overseas. Out of the 333 players shortlisted for the IPL 2024 auction, 214 are Indian cricketers and 119 are overseas players, two of them belonging to Associate nations.

The IPL 2024 auction list includes 116 capped cricketers, 215 uncapped players, and the two Associate nation cricketers. The franchises have a combined purse of ₹262.95 crore to spend at the auction. Gujarat Titans (GT) have the highest salary cap available of ₹38.15 crore, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) can fill up maximum slots - 12.

Cricketers with reserve price of ₹50 lakh for IPL auction 2024

While 23 players have placed their names in the top price bracket of ₹2 crore, 13 cricketers have a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore, 14 are in the ₹1 crore price bracket, and 11 in the ₹75 lakh category. Several players feature in the ₹50 lakh category.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, who had a fantastic 2023 ODI World Cup, scoring three hundreds, is part of the ₹50 lakh bracket. Sri Lanka’s young left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka, who claimed 21 wickets in nine matches during the World Cup is also in the same category.

The ₹50 lakh bracket also features another World Cup star - Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai. The 23-year-old scored 353 runs in eight innings at an average of 70.60 and a strike rate of 97.78 with three half-centuries. He also chipped in with seven wickets with his medium pace.

Below is the list of players who are in the ₹50 lakh bracket for the Indian Premier League 2024 auction.

Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rachin Ravindra, K.S. Bharat, Kusal Mendis, Tristan Stubbs, Dilshan Madushanka, Shivam Mavi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil, Tabraiz Shamsi, Alick Athanaze, Mark Chapman, Samuel Hain, Reeza Hendricks, Brandon King, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Wesley Agar, Qais Ahamad, Rehan Ahmed, Charith Asalanka, Brydon Carse, Ben Cutting, Matthew Forde, George Garton, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

Wiaan Mulder, Dasun Shanaka, Matthew Short,Odean Smith, Hanuma Vihari, Johnson Charles, Varun Aaron, Fareed Ahmad, Dushmanta Chameera, Ben Dwarshuis, Richard Gleeson, Md Shoriful Islam, Spencer Johnson, Siddharth Kaul, Lahiru Kumara, Obed Mccoy, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, George Scrimshaw, Barinder Sran, Oshane Thomas, Nuwan Thushara, Sandeep Warrier, Lizaad Williams, Luke Wood.