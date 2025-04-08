Lockie Ferguson castles Shivam Dube for 42 with a brilliant knuckleball in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Shivam Dube was outdone by a well-disguised knuckleball by Lockie Ferguson in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The left-handed batter scored 42 runs off 27 deliveries to keep CSK in the run chase in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8.

The left-handed pair of Shivam Dube and Devon Conway had ramped up the scoring by taking on Marco Jansen in the 14th over. However, the asking rate spiked yet again after a tight over by Arshdeep Singh. Lockie Ferguson piled on the pressure with some tight bowling as he conceded only six runs off the first four deliveries.

In desperate need of a big hit, Dube premeditated a slog, but was bamboozled by the lack of pace on Lockie Ferguson's delivery. The right-arm pacer's knuckleball forced the explosive batter to be way early into the shot. The ball comfortably traveled through the gap left after the bat swing to rattle the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here.

This marked Lockie Ferguson's second wicket of the contest after he had dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad just two balls into his spell in the middle overs.

MS Dhoni comes to the crease after Shivam Dube's dismissal against PBKS

MS Dhoni came out to bat at No.5 for the first time since the IPL 2024 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 28. On that occasion, he only had to apply the finishing touches. This time around, he has to battle a steep required rate after PBKS bowlers tightened things ahead of the death overs.

As of writing, MS Dhoni has struck consecutive sixes against Lockie Ferguson to take CSK's score to 177-4 after 18 overs. CSK have decided to call back Devon Conway to the pavilion after his sluggish outing. Ravindra Jadeja has come out to bat as the visitors need 43 runs off 12 balls.

