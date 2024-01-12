"Long lost brothers" - Yuzvendra Chahal poses with social media sensation Orry

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was recently spotted partying with internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

Chahal took to his official Instagram handle on Friday, January 12, sharing a couple of pictures in which he was seen posing with Orry. Captioning the post, he wrote:

"Long lost brothers 👻"

Orry is often photographed with celebrities. Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, he was also snapped hanging out with Indian batter Shreyas Iyer last year in Mumbai.

On the cricketing front, Chahal is not part of India's squad for the ongoing three-match home T20I series against Afghanistan. He travelled to South Africa with the Men in Blue squad for a three-match ODI series in December 2023, but didn't get to feature in a single game.

"He is a wonderful bowler and will surely come back" - Imran Tahir on Yuzvendra Chahal's absence from Indian team

Former South African wrist-spinner Imran Tahir believes that Yuzvendra Chahal did not lose his place in the Indian team because of his poor performances. He opined that the leg spinner got lost in the shuffle due to the tremendous rise of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

He suggested that Chahal needed to start afresh and make it count when he gets another opportunity with the national side.

"I don't think (Yuzvendra) Chahal is not bowling well. For me, he is bowling good. Chahal was not dropped because he did not do well, got dropped as Kuldeep (Yadav) went a step ahead. He did well with (Ravindra) Jadeja and India found the right balance," Tahir was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Chahal should start afresh because Kuldeep grabbed the opportunity with both hands and now Chahal should wait for his. He is a wonderful bowler and will surely come back," he added.

Yuzvendra Chahal has performed admirably in domestic cricket lately. He will look to make a significant impact in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) to get back in the reckoning of India selectors ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

