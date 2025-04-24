"Looking to gift and dedicate this innings to the great man Sachin Tendulkar "- Fans hail Virat Kohli for 42-ball 70 in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli produced another batting masterclass in the IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24. RR won the toss and elected to bowl first on a tacky Bengaluru wicket.

However, Kohli combated the pitch without trouble, reaching a second consecutive half-century off 32 deliveries. He finished on a well-paced 70 from 42 balls, including eight boundaries and two maximums.

It was Kohli's fifth half-century in nine outings this season and a third in his last four innings. The champion batter has 392 runs in IPL 2025 at a sensational average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 144.11.

Fans on X hailed Kohli for another masterful knock, saying:

"Virat Kohli is looking to gift and dedicate his innings to The great man Sachin Tendulkar. Kya kehte hai AAP log?"

The praises continued for Kohli, with another fan saying:

"The most consistent batter to have ever graced the game is Virat Kohli."

"I don't know why I feel Virat Kohli will play the 2026 T20i World Cup," tweeted a fan.

"Virat Kohli is the embodiment of consistency — each innings outshining the last, a lone warrior lifting an entire franchise. This year, the trophy isn’t just up for grabs — it’s destined for him. With every shot, he reminds us: greatness isn’t claimed, it’s earned," a fan said.

Virat Kohli's heroics takes RCB past 200 against RR

Virat Kohli's magical innings helped RCB overcome their batting struggles at home this season. After losing their first three home games, the RCB batters looked determined to set the record straight.

The openers, Kohli and Phil Salt, got them off to an excellent start with a 61-run partnership. Devdutt Padikkal came in at No.3 and continued his impressive form, scoring a 27-ball 50.

The top three aside, RCB also received useful contributions from Jitesh Sharma and Tim David to finish on a massive 205/5 in 20 overs. A victory will take RCB to 12 points in nine matches and place them third on the points table.

Meanwhile, Kohli also helped himself to the second spot on the Orange Cap leaderboard behind only Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan.

