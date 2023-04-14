"Lord Rinku Singh is a brand now"- Fans react as Rinku Singh produces another stunning knock despite KKR losing to SRH

Rinku Singh once again played a stunning knock for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), albeit in a losing cause against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14.

The southpaw scored 58 off just 31 balls to keep KKR's hopes alive while chasing a mammoth 229. Rinku played an absolute blinder in KKR's previous game against the Gujarat Titans, where he smashed five sixes in the last five balls to win the game for his team.

Given his heroics against the Titans, many fans believed that Rinku Singh could pull off another improbable finish.

Fans on Twitter hailed Rinku Singh for trying his best and for showing some incredible consistency as a finisher so far in the league. Here are some of the reactions:

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

#KKRvSRH #RinkuSingh It's okay king, you done your job very well, The lord Rinku singh, Remember the name. It's okay king, you done your job very well, The lord Rinku singh, Remember the name. ❤️#KKRvSRH #RinkuSingh https://t.co/K8B80NJTiA

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Rinku Singh has become face of the IPL 2023. Guy is living his dream. Rinku Singh has become face of the IPL 2023. Guy is living his dream. 👑 https://t.co/klU9nva8SZ

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Rinku Singh in this IPL 2023:



•24(17) - When KKR 29/3.

•46(33) - When KKR 47/3.

•48*(21) - When 155/6 & chased 205.

•58*(31) - When KKR 82/4.



Rinku Singh - The Superstar, What a player! Rinku Singh in this IPL 2023:•24(17) - When KKR 29/3.•46(33) - When KKR 47/3.•48*(21) - When 155/6 & chased 205.•58*(31) - When KKR 82/4.Rinku Singh - The Superstar, What a player! https://t.co/PNPs63aEU9

Wellu @Wellutwt Lord Rinku tum mst kaam krta hai✍️ Lord Rinku tum mst kaam krta hai✍️ https://t.co/s5TmW4b1Kf

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Rinku singh had a challenge to be consistent with his form and boyyyyy he is. Welll done buddy Rinku singh had a challenge to be consistent with his form and boyyyyy he is. Welll done buddy 👏

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



Lord Rinku Singh is a brand now 🛐 32 runs were required off 6 balls still 1.7cr people were watching KKR vs SRH match courtesy Rinku SinghLord Rinku Singh is a brand now 🛐 32 runs were required off 6 balls still 1.7cr people were watching KKR vs SRH match courtesy Rinku Singh 👑Lord Rinku Singh is a brand now 🛐 https://t.co/OGhxROhSku

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets with almost 50 needed off 2 overs, people still believed in Rinku Singh to pull it off, that's what he has achieved this szn with almost 50 needed off 2 overs, people still believed in Rinku Singh to pull it off, that's what he has achieved this szn 🔥🔥 https://t.co/GRcoZs4or5

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns



The love this guy has earned throughout the country is massive. Rinku Singh 1.2 cr people are watching him when 31 is required which is impossible.The love this guy has earned throughout the country is massive. Rinku Singh 1.2 cr people are watching him when 31 is required which is impossible. The love this guy has earned throughout the country is massive. Rinku Singh 👑 https://t.co/3YS8wSEANM

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Rinku Rinku chant at Eden Gardens makes me feel happy. Man has come a long way. Rinku Rinku chant at Eden Gardens makes me feel happy. Man has come a long way.

Rahul Kumar @rahulk_1019 What a magnificent knock under pressure again!! The man..what stature he's built for himself What a magnificent knock under pressure again!! The man..what stature he's built for himself 🔥

Sajcasm @sajcasm_ Lord Rinku is the reason for us to believe last over is better than previous 39 overs Lord Rinku is the reason for us to believe last over is better than previous 39 overs https://t.co/3lKyiVBYfl

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh's partnership kept KKR's hopes alive

KKR got off to a horrible start as they lost three wickets for just 20 runs and the target quickly seemed to get out of hand. However, captain Nitish Rana stepped up and smashed Umran Malik for 28 runs in an over and injected some much-needed impetus into Kolkata's innings.

While the likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell disappointed once again with the bat, Rana was supported by Rinku Singh. Both left-handers found boundaries at regular intervals and kept KKR in the chase.

When Rana smashed a delivery straight into the hands of the fielder at deep cover, it seemed like that was the game for SRH. But Rinku continued to play his shots and the fact that fans kept on believing it was possible is a testament to his growing stature as a reliable finisher.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

