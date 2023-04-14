"Lord Rinku Singh is a brand now"- Fans react as Rinku Singh produces another stunning knock despite KKR losing to SRH

Rinku Singh once again played a stunning knock for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), albeit in a losing cause against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14.
The southpaw scored 58 off just 31 balls to keep KKR's hopes alive while chasing a mammoth 229. Rinku played an absolute blinder in KKR's previous game against the Gujarat Titans, where he smashed five sixes in the last five balls to win the game for his team.
Given his heroics against the Titans, many fans believed that Rinku Singh could pull off another improbable finish.
Fans on Twitter hailed Rinku Singh for trying his best and for showing some incredible consistency as a finisher so far in the league. Here are some of the reactions:
Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh's partnership kept KKR's hopes alive
KKR got off to a horrible start as they lost three wickets for just 20 runs and the target quickly seemed to get out of hand. However, captain Nitish Rana stepped up and smashed Umran Malik for 28 runs in an over and injected some much-needed impetus into Kolkata's innings.
While the likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell disappointed once again with the bat, Rana was supported by Rinku Singh. Both left-handers found boundaries at regular intervals and kept KKR in the chase.
When Rana smashed a delivery straight into the hands of the fielder at deep cover, it seemed like that was the game for SRH. But Rinku continued to play his shots and the fact that fans kept on believing it was possible is a testament to his growing stature as a reliable finisher.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.