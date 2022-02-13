LSG Auction 2022: Full list of players in Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2022 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finished their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in a strong position. After an impressive first day of bidding, where they secured the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder and Avesh Khan, the franchise dealt with a reduced purse to make some smart bargain buys.

The RPSG Group-owned franchise covered up some minor chinks in their squad with the purchase of off-spin bowling all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for INR 90 lakh, Caribbean big-hitter Evin Lewis for INR 2 crore and experienced left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem for INR 50 lakh.

Here's a look at the full squad of Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2022.

LSG players list with price

The list of players at LSG, with the price they were bought or retained at, is as follows:

KL Rahul (RETAINED) - INR 17 Cr Avesh Khan - INR 10 Cr Marcus Stoinis (RETAINED) - INR 9.20 Cr Jason Holder - INR 8.75 Cr Krunal Pandya - INR 8.25 Cr Mark Wood - INR 7.50 Cr Quinton de Kock - INR 6.75 Cr Deepak Hooda - INR 5.75 Cr Manish Pandey - INR 4.60 Cr Ravi Bishnoi (RETAINED) - INR 4 Cr Evin Lewis - INR 2 Cr Dushmantha Chameera - INR 2 Cr Krishnappa Gowtham - INR 90 L Ankit Rajpoot - INR 50 L Shahbaz Nadeem - INR 50 L Kyle Mayers - INR 50 L Manan Vohra - INR 20 L Ayush Badoni - INR 20 L Karan Sharma - INR 20 L Mohsin Khan - 20 L Mayank Yadav - 20 L

IPL 2022 Auction LSG team

The full Lucknow Super Giants team for IPL 2022 is as follows:

KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Ankit Rajpoot, Evin Lewis, Dushmantha Chameera, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

