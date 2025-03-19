LSG batter sings popular Murder 3 song ahead of IPL 2025; Rishabh Pant forces another teammate to join [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Abdul Samad showcased his talent by singing the popular song 'Hum Jee Lenge' from the movie ‘Murder 3.’ This comes just ahead of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, set to begin on March 22.

Ad

The official LSG account on X shared the clip featuring Samad singing the song, while skipper Rishabh Pant was seen playfully encouraging all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to join in. The franchise captioned the video:

“That one guy in a group of cricketers.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A 23-year-old cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir, Abdul Samad was bought by LSG for INR 4.2 crore in the 2025 mega auction. Before this, he represented SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for five seasons, amassing 577 runs in 50 matches across 40 innings while also taking two wickets.

LSG's schedule for IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will kick off their 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 24 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Below is the full LSG schedule:

Ad

March 24: DC vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Visakhapatnam

March 27: SRH vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Hyderabad

April 1: LSG vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Lucknow

April 4: LSG vs MI - 7:30 PM, Lucknow

April 6: KKR vs LSG - 3:30 PM, Kolkata

April 12: LSG vs GT - 3:30 PM, Lucknow

April 14: LSG vs CSK - 7:30 PM, Lucknow

April 19: RR vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Jaipur

April 22: LSG vs DC - 7:30 PM, Lucknow

April 27: MI vs LSG - 3:30 PM, Mumbai

May 4: PBKS vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Dharamsala

Ad

May 9: LSG vs RCB - 7:30 PM, Lucknow

May 14: GT vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad

May 18: LSG vs SRH - 7:30 PM, Lucknow

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will captain the side after the franchise acquired him for a staggering INR 27 crore in the 2025 mega auction, making him the most expensive player in the tournament's history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️