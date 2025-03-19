LSG batter sings popular Murder 3 song ahead of IPL 2025; Rishabh Pant forces another teammate to join [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Abdul Samad showcased his talent by singing the popular song 'Hum Jee Lenge' from the movie ‘Murder 3.’ This comes just ahead of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, set to begin on March 22.
The official LSG account on X shared the clip featuring Samad singing the song, while skipper Rishabh Pant was seen playfully encouraging all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to join in. The franchise captioned the video:
“That one guy in a group of cricketers.”
A 23-year-old cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir, Abdul Samad was bought by LSG for INR 4.2 crore in the 2025 mega auction. Before this, he represented SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for five seasons, amassing 577 runs in 50 matches across 40 innings while also taking two wickets.
LSG's schedule for IPL 2025
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will kick off their 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 24 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Below is the full LSG schedule:
March 24: DC vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Visakhapatnam
March 27: SRH vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Hyderabad
April 1: LSG vs PBKS - 7:30 PM, Lucknow
April 4: LSG vs MI - 7:30 PM, Lucknow
April 6: KKR vs LSG - 3:30 PM, Kolkata
April 12: LSG vs GT - 3:30 PM, Lucknow
April 14: LSG vs CSK - 7:30 PM, Lucknow
April 19: RR vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Jaipur
April 22: LSG vs DC - 7:30 PM, Lucknow
April 27: MI vs LSG - 3:30 PM, Mumbai
May 4: PBKS vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Dharamsala
May 9: LSG vs RCB - 7:30 PM, Lucknow
May 14: GT vs LSG - 7:30 PM, Ahmedabad
May 18: LSG vs SRH - 7:30 PM, Lucknow
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will captain the side after the franchise acquired him for a staggering INR 27 crore in the 2025 mega auction, making him the most expensive player in the tournament's history.
Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️