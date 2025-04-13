LSG batting star impresses with his Hindi singing skills amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) explosive batter Nicholas Pooran, along with his teammates, was seen singing and vibing to a popular Bollywood song from an Akshay Kumar movie.
On Sunday, April 13, the official X account of LSG shared a clip featuring Pooran leading the charge as he sang the Bollywood song ‘Tere Sang Yaara’ from the movie ‘Rustom.’ He was joined by skipper Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Himmat Singh, and Abdul Samad.
The franchise captioned the post:
“Someone get him a Bollywood contract please.”
Meanwhile, the team was last in action on Saturday, April 12, when they took on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 26th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
After being put in to bat, GT posted 180/6 in their 20 overs, with skipper Shubman Gill (60 off 38 balls) and Sai Sudharsan (56 off 37 balls) scoring half-centuries. Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur were the standout bowlers for LSG, each claiming two wickets.
In reply, the hosts' opening pair of Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram put on 65 runs off 38 balls for the first wicket. Pant made 21 off 18 balls, while Markram played a brilliant knock, scoring 58 off 31 balls, including nine fours and one six.
Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran continued his excellent form, blasting 61 off 34 balls, hitting one four and seven sixes. Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 28 off 20 balls as LSG chased down the target with six wickets in hand and three balls to spare.
Nicholas Pooran has been in scintillating form in IPL 2025
Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been leading the run-scoring charts in IPL 2025. The explosive southpaw has featured in six matches, accumulating 349 runs at an impressive average of 69.80, including four half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 87.
Across his IPL career, the 29-year-old has played 82 matches, scoring 2,118 runs at an average of 35.30, with 13 fifties to his name.
