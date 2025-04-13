LSG batting star impresses with his Hindi singing skills amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) explosive batter Nicholas Pooran, along with his teammates, was seen singing and vibing to a popular Bollywood song from an Akshay Kumar movie.

Ad

On Sunday, April 13, the official X account of LSG shared a clip featuring Pooran leading the charge as he sang the Bollywood song ‘Tere Sang Yaara’ from the movie ‘Rustom.’ He was joined by skipper Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Himmat Singh, and Abdul Samad.

The franchise captioned the post:

“Someone get him a Bollywood contract please.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the team was last in action on Saturday, April 12, when they took on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 26th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

After being put in to bat, GT posted 180/6 in their 20 overs, with skipper Shubman Gill (60 off 38 balls) and Sai Sudharsan (56 off 37 balls) scoring half-centuries. Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur were the standout bowlers for LSG, each claiming two wickets.

Ad

In reply, the hosts' opening pair of Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram put on 65 runs off 38 balls for the first wicket. Pant made 21 off 18 balls, while Markram played a brilliant knock, scoring 58 off 31 balls, including nine fours and one six.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran continued his excellent form, blasting 61 off 34 balls, hitting one four and seven sixes. Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 28 off 20 balls as LSG chased down the target with six wickets in hand and three balls to spare.

Ad

Nicholas Pooran has been in scintillating form in IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been leading the run-scoring charts in IPL 2025. The explosive southpaw has featured in six matches, accumulating 349 runs at an impressive average of 69.80, including four half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 87.

Across his IPL career, the 29-year-old has played 82 matches, scoring 2,118 runs at an average of 35.30, with 13 fifties to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More