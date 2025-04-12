Sensational Nicholas Pooran clobbers Sai Kishore for three sixes in an over in LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran continued his scintillating form, smashing Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore for three sixes in a single over during their IPL 2025 clash. The match is being played on Saturday, April 12, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
The action unfolded in the 10th over of LSG’s innings. The southpaw started things off by launching the first ball for a towering six over mid-wicket, followed by a single on the next delivery. Aiden Markram then took charge, striking a boundary on the third ball and rotating the strike with a single off the fourth.
Pooran returned to finish the over in style, smashing back-to-back massive sixes off the last two deliveries, as LSG racked up 24 runs in the over.
Fans can watch the video here:
Chasing a target of 181, LSG’s opening pair—Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram—got off to a strong start, adding 65 runs off 38 balls before the former was dismissed for 21. Markram, in fine form, scored a quickfire 58 off 31 deliveries and built a solid 58-run partnership off 29 balls for the second wicket with Nicholas Pooran.
The West Indian batter played a brilliant knock, smashing 61 off just 34 balls, including one four and seven sixes. At the time of writing, LSG were 157/3 after 16 overs, needing just 24 more runs to win, with Ayush Badoni (8) and David Miller (1) at the crease.
GT fail to capitalize on their brilliant start in the game against LSG
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first. Gujarat Titans (GT) openers, captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, gave their team a solid start by adding 66 runs during the powerplay.
Gill brought up his half-century off 31 balls, while Sudharsan reached the milestone in 32 deliveries. The duo stitched together a 120-run partnership off 73 balls for the opening wicket before Gill was dismissed for 56 off 37. Shortly after, Sudharsan followed, falling for 60 off 38. Washington Sundar had a disappointing outing, scoring just two runs, as GT found themselves at 135/3 after 15 overs.
However, they couldn't capitalize on the final five overs. Jos Buttler (16 off 14) and Sherfane Rutherford (22 off 19) failed to provide the late flourish. The visitors ended their innings at 180/6 in 20 overs, with Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur picking up two wickets each for LSG.
