LSG contingent meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjeev Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant met Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Monday (March 17) ahead of IPL 2025. All the players and support staff members were in attendance.

The Super Giants made significant changes to their side this season, appointing Rishabh Pant as the new captain. KL Rahul led them for three seasons since their inception in 2022. They released him before a mega auction last December and purchased Rishabh Pant with a record-breaking bid of ₹27 crore before handing over the reins to him.

LSG are going to play their seven home games at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The franchise's owner, Sanjeev Goenka, along with the Super Giants contingent, met UP CM Yogi Adityanath before the beginning of the new season.

The franchise posted a couple of photos on their Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of the meeting with a caption:

"हमारे चेयरमैन डॉ. संजीव गोयनका और कप्तान ऋषभ पंत ने पूरी टीम के साथ माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से मुलाक़ात की. मुख्यमंत्री ने खिलाड़ियों की हौसलाअफ़जाई की और टीम को नए सीज़न के लिए शुभकामनाएँ दी (Our Chairman Dr. Sanjeev Goenka and Captain Rishabh Pant met Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. Yogi Adityanath ji along with the whole team. Chief Minister encouraged the players and wished the team good luck for the new season)."

You can also get a glimpse of the meeting in the video below:

"The first and biggest challenge is injury concerns"- Aakash Chopra on LSG ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the LSG squad ahead of IPL 2025. He pointed out that coping with multiple injury concerns is the team's biggest challenge this season.

Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"The first and biggest challenge is injury concerns. Mitchell Marsh is not available as a bowler. You want to play Mitchell Marsh because he does two jobs. Considering the sort of pitch in Lucknow, red soil with a little grass, his bowling would also have worked decently. Then he becomes like a match-winner, but he won't bowl now."

He continued:

"After that, the injury concerns are not with him only. Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan are injured. If so many people are injured, and in case you have to play Akash Deep, Akash Singh and Shamar Joseph, the combination will totally change in IPL 2025. The injuries are already coming to the fore as a big challenge."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

