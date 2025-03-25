LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka addresses team after loss to DC in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Sanjiv Goenka, renowned businessman and owner of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), spent some time with the team after their one-wicket loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC). A video of the same was shared by the franchise on their official social media account.

Ad

Goenka has often been seen as someone who is extremely passionate about seeing his team succeed on the pitch. Last season, he was seen in animated talks with former skipper KL Rahul after the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) chased down 169 within 10 overs, and the video of the same was doing the rounds on the internet.

Following their loss to the Delhi Capitals on Monday, March 24, Goenka spent some time with the side and touched upon the loss, addressing the players with words of encouragement. In the video uploaded on X by LSG, he had the following to say:

Ad

Trending

"Lots of positives that I take away from this game. In batting, in bowling. The way we had the powerplay in both batting and bowling was brilliant. These things happen, we are a young team, let's look at the positives and look forward from tomorrow to the 27th. And hopefully, we'll have a better result. Disappointing result (tonight), yes. But, great game. So well done."

Ad

Take a look at the video of the same below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

LSG take on SunRisers Hyderabad in the next game of their IPL 2025 campaign

After a gut-wrenching one-wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals in Vizag, LSG will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad in the latter's den. The last time these two sides faced each other was in IPL 2024 where SRH chased down 169 in 9.4 overs, beating LSG by 10 wickets.

Head to head, LSG lead, having won three out of the four matches the two sides have played. The Lucknow-based franchise will hope that they can extend this lead and avenge their loss from the last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback