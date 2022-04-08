[Watch] LSG players celebrate hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022 by singing 'Sweet Super Giants'

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players celebrated their hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022 by reciting a special song - Sweet Super Giants - in the company of the support staff members. A renowned musical number, Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond, was the source of inspiration for this song.

The newly formed franchise began their inaugural season with a loss against Gujarat Titans. However, they quickly recovered and notched up victories in the next three games.

LSG currently occupy second position in the points table with six points after four league matches.

The Lucknow franchise gave fans a peek at the festivities in the camp by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

In it, one can catch a glimpse of the likes of Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and other players singing and shaking their legs in the dressing room after the victory against the Delhi Capitals.

They shared the following post and captioned it:

"Just listen to our phsyio James Pipe getting the lads to sing "Sweet Super Giants" after another good win!!! Feel the energy ✌🏽👍🏽🙌🏽#AbApniBaariHai💪#IPL2022 🏆 #bhaukaalmachadenge #LucknowSuperGiants #T20 #TataIPL #Lucknow #UttarPradesh "

You can watch the video below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

LSG will next face RR on April 10 in IPL 2022

KL Rahul-led side will look to continue in the same vein of form and keep their winning streak going when they face the Rajasthan Royals on April 10. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest.

Here is LSG's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM, Brabourne Stadium.

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 29: Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 1: Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, Brabourne - CCI

Edited by Diptanil Roy