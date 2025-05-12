LSG Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume from Saturday, May 17, onwards after a brief one-week suspension midway through the campaign. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), still marginally in contention for the playoffs with 10 points in 11 matches, will begin their business end of their campaign with a home clash against the already eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The clash against the Orange Army is scheduled for Monday, May 19 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. LSG's remaining matches in the league stage against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be played on May 22 and May 27 respectively.

The match against GT will be played away from home, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Whereas, the clash against RCB, which is also the last of the league stage, is a home encounter.

The IPL confirmed the campaign's restart with a statement on Monday, May 12.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," the statement on iplt20.com read.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," the statement continued.

LSG were not in the best of form when the tournament was halted midway. They had suffered a hat-trick of losses, and were losing their way. In their last contest, they faced the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala, suffering a heavy 37-run loss.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Revised Schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

May 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

May 22: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

May 27: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

