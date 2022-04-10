[Watch] Marcus Stoinis receives his LSG jersey from skipper KL Rahul during a team event

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was seen presenting the side's brand new jersey to Marcus Stoinis. The all-rounder recently joined the team's camp after the conclusion of Australia's tour of Pakistan.

Stoinis was drafted into the side ahead of the mega auction along with KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi. His inclusion will further strengthen the Super Giants, who already look formidable across departments.

The franchise recently shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of their team event. In it, fans can see KL Rahul giving a brief introduction about Stoinis addressing his teammates and then presenting the team jersey to the 32-year-old.

LSG will face Rajasthan Royals tonight in IPL 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants began their IPL journey with a loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) on their debut.

However, they quickly shrugged off the early jitters and have notched up three consecutive victories against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Lucknow are currently in fourth position in the points table. They will next face the Rajasthan Royals tonight (April 10) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is LSG's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

April 10: Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 16: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM, Brabourne Stadium.

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

April 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

April 29: Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 1: Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

May 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 10: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

May 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, Brabourne - CCI.

