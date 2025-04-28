LSG's star batter interacts with 'Champak' after IPL 2025 match against MI [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper and star batter Rishabh Pant met the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 robot 'Champak' after their game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 27. They suffered a 54-run loss against MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ad

After the game, Rishabh Pant was seen with the LSG owners at the ground, and was playfully interacting with 'Champak' at the same time. The franchise posted a video of the same on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"When Kaptaan saab met Champak 💙😂."

Below is the video of the same:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As for Pant, his woes with the bat in this IPL continued, as he could make just four runs off two balls. The left-hander has scored just 110 runs from nine innings so far at an average of 12.22 and a strike-rate of 98.21. He has scored just one half-century in the entire season so far.

LSG slump to second consecutive defeat against MI

Meanwhile, the loss to MI was LSG's second consecutive defeat. Lucknow had lost their previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets.

Ad

Batting first, Mumbai posted a big total of 215/7 on the board from their 20 overs. In reply, Lucknow couldn't get going in their chase and were bowled out for just 161 runs from 20 overs.

Ayush Badoni (35), Mitchell Marsh (34), David Miller (24), and Nicholas Pooran (27) were the only batters who made significant contributions. However, it was not enough to take them even close to the target, let alone finish the game.

LSG now have five wins and as many losses from ten games. With ten points, they are placed sixth on the table, making their remaining four matches all the more crucial with the race for the playoffs heating up. They next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, May 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More