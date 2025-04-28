LSG's star batter interacts with 'Champak' after IPL 2025 match against MI [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper and star batter Rishabh Pant met the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 robot 'Champak' after their game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 27. They suffered a 54-run loss against MI at the Wankhede Stadium.
After the game, Rishabh Pant was seen with the LSG owners at the ground, and was playfully interacting with 'Champak' at the same time. The franchise posted a video of the same on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:
"When Kaptaan saab met Champak 💙😂."
Below is the video of the same:
As for Pant, his woes with the bat in this IPL continued, as he could make just four runs off two balls. The left-hander has scored just 110 runs from nine innings so far at an average of 12.22 and a strike-rate of 98.21. He has scored just one half-century in the entire season so far.
LSG slump to second consecutive defeat against MI
Meanwhile, the loss to MI was LSG's second consecutive defeat. Lucknow had lost their previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets.
Batting first, Mumbai posted a big total of 215/7 on the board from their 20 overs. In reply, Lucknow couldn't get going in their chase and were bowled out for just 161 runs from 20 overs.
Ayush Badoni (35), Mitchell Marsh (34), David Miller (24), and Nicholas Pooran (27) were the only batters who made significant contributions. However, it was not enough to take them even close to the target, let alone finish the game.
LSG now have five wins and as many losses from ten games. With ten points, they are placed sixth on the table, making their remaining four matches all the more crucial with the race for the playoffs heating up. They next face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, May 4.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS