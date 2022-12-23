LSG Squad 2023: Full Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who made it to the playoffs in their debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2022, purchased 10 players at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. West Indies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was their biggest purchase. LSG shelled out ₹16 crore for the southpaw despite his mediocre IPL record.

Apart from Pooran, the KL Rahul-led side franchise also picked Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat (₹50 lakh), Yash Thakur (₹45 lakh), West Indies all-rounder, Romario Shepherd (₹50 lakh), Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams (₹75 lakh), veteran Indian leggie Amit Mishra (₹50 lakh) and Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq (₹50 lakh) among others.

LSG went into the auction with a purse of ₹23.35 crore. They had a total of 10 slots remaining to be filled, with a maximum of four overseas slots available.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, Lucknow released as many as seven players when they announced their retention list. Their released players' list included big names like West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and experienced Indian batter Manish Pandey, apart from Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Andrew Tye, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Ankit Rajpoot.

LSG players list with price

With Lucknow filling up all their slots at the IPL 2023 auction, let’s look at the updated list of players in the LSG squad with their respective salaries.

Nicholas Pooran (₹16 crore)

Jaydev Unadkat (₹50 lakh)

Yash Thakur (₹45 lakh)

Romario Shepherd (₹50 lakh)

Daniel Sams (₹75 lakh)

Amit Mishra (₹50 lakh)

Prerak Mankad (₹20 lakh)

Swapnil Singh (₹20 lakh)

Naveen-ul-Haq (₹50 lakh)

Yudhvir Singh Charak (₹20 lakh)

KL Rahul (₹17 crore)

Ayush Badoni (₹20 lakh)

Karan Sharma (₹20 lakh)

Manan Vohra (₹20 lakh)

Quinton de Kock (₹6.75 crore)

Marcus Stoinis (₹9.2 crore)

Krishnappa Gowtham (₹90 lakh)

Deepak Hooda (₹5.75 crore)

Kyle Mayers (₹50 lakh)

Krunal Pandya (₹8.25 crore)

Avesh Khan (₹10 crore)

Mohsin Khan (₹20 lakh)

Mark Wood (₹7.5 crore)

Mayank Yadav (₹20 lakh)

Ravi Bishnoi (₹4 crore)

(Names in bold are players purchased at IPL 2023 auction.)

IPL 2023 Auction LSG team

LSG squad for IPL 2023: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh Charak.

