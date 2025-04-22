  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • LSG vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match

LSG vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 22, 2025 07:21 IST
LSG vs DC, IPL 2025
Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring thriller when the teams clashed in Visakhapatnam. (Image Credits: iplt20.com)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 40 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. LSG are fifth in the points table, with 10 points from eight matches. DC are in second place, with 10 points from seven games.

Ad

Lucknow have won four of their last five matches and would be high on confidence heading to the home clash against Delhi. In their previous match, they registered a close two-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. Batting first, LSG put up 180-5 as Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni hit fifties. In the chase, Avesh Khan (3-37) came up with a brilliant bowling effort to win the game for his team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Delhi's campaign suffered a mini-jolt as they were hammered by Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, DC posted 208-3 on the board as four batters contributed 30s. Delhi, however, failed to defend the total as Jos Buttler (97* off 54) played a brilliant knock, slamming 11 fours and four sixes.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow and Delhi have clashed six times in the IPL, with both teams winning three games each. When the teams met in the first half in Visakhapatnam, DC registered a thrilling one-wicket win in a high-scoring game.

Ad
Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Lucknow and Delhi have met twice in the IPL at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, with both teams winning one game each. LSG registered a 50-run win in 2023, while DC won by six wickets in 2024.

Ad

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals matches

Delhi have won three of the last five matches played against Lucknow in the IPL. The three victories have been registered in consecutive matches. When the teams clashed in the first half in Visakhapatnam, Ashutosh Sharma's stunning 66* off 31 saw DC chase 210 in 19.3 overs.

Ad
Ad

Here's a summary of the five Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants games:

  • DC (211/9) beat LSG (209/8) by 1 wicket, March 24, 2025
  • DC (208/4) beat LSG (189/9) by 19 runs, May 14, 2024
  • DC (170/4) beat LSG (167/7) by 6 wickets, April 12, 2024
  • LSG (193/6) beat DC (143/9) by 50 runs, April 1, 2023
  • LSG (195/3) beat DC (189/7) by 6 runs, May 1, 2022
About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications