LSG vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 40 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. LSG are fifth in the points table, with 10 points from eight matches. DC are in second place, with 10 points from seven games.
Lucknow have won four of their last five matches and would be high on confidence heading to the home clash against Delhi. In their previous match, they registered a close two-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. Batting first, LSG put up 180-5 as Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni hit fifties. In the chase, Avesh Khan (3-37) came up with a brilliant bowling effort to win the game for his team.
Delhi's campaign suffered a mini-jolt as they were hammered by Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, DC posted 208-3 on the board as four batters contributed 30s. Delhi, however, failed to defend the total as Jos Buttler (97* off 54) played a brilliant knock, slamming 11 fours and four sixes.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL
Lucknow and Delhi have clashed six times in the IPL, with both teams winning three games each. When the teams met in the first half in Visakhapatnam, DC registered a thrilling one-wicket win in a high-scoring game.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.
Matches Played - 6
Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3
Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3
Matches with No Result - 0
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record at Ekana Cricket Stadium
Lucknow and Delhi have met twice in the IPL at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, with both teams winning one game each. LSG registered a 50-run win in 2023, while DC won by six wickets in 2024.
Matches Played - 2
Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1
Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals matches
Delhi have won three of the last five matches played against Lucknow in the IPL. The three victories have been registered in consecutive matches. When the teams clashed in the first half in Visakhapatnam, Ashutosh Sharma's stunning 66* off 31 saw DC chase 210 in 19.3 overs.
Here's a summary of the five Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants games:
- DC (211/9) beat LSG (209/8) by 1 wicket, March 24, 2025
- DC (208/4) beat LSG (189/9) by 19 runs, May 14, 2024
- DC (170/4) beat LSG (167/7) by 6 wickets, April 12, 2024
- LSG (193/6) beat DC (143/9) by 50 runs, April 1, 2023
- LSG (195/3) beat DC (189/7) by 6 runs, May 1, 2022
