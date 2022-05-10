LSG vs GT memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Gujarat Titans (GT) ended their two-match losing streak in style with a clinical 62-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 57th match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday (May 10). With 18 points from 12 games, the Hardik Pandya-led side have secured a spot in the playoffs.

After opting to bat first on the sluggish Pune track, GT got off to a sedate start. Wriddhiman Saha (5 in 11 balls) tried to break the shackles with aggressive strokes but perished in the third over after a couple of failed attempts.

Mathew Wade came in at one down and hit two boundaries in quick succession to give the innings some momentum. However, he made the walk to the pavilion in the fifth over after giving Quinton de Kock a simple catch while attempting a cheeky scoop shot.

Hardik Pandya (10 in 11 balls) then built a mini partnership worth 27 runs with Shubman Gill in a bid to stabilize the innings. His uncharacteristically sluggish knock ended prematurely in the tenth over when he nicked Avesh Khan's delivery to the keeper.

Shubman Gill (63*) remained unperturbed amidst all this and anchored the innings well to bring up his fourth fifty of IPL 2022. In the company of David Miller (26) and Rahul Tewatia (22), Gill helped the Titans reach 144/4 after 20 overs.

The LSG batter struggled to get going in the chase. Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami combined to send Quinton de Kock (11), KL Rahul (8), and Karan Sharma (4) within the powerplay to push their opponents on the back foot.

The Gujarat Titans spinners then poured water on any hopes of a resurgence for the Lucknow Super Giants by demolishing their middle-order. Rashid Khan (4/24) and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (2/7) spun a web around the LSG batters and bundled them out for 82 in 13.5 overs.

LSG vs GT IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. They expressed their reactions through some intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the LSG vs GT game:

Suroj Roy @SurojRo26379623 @ACKOIndia #ACKOForTheFans #LSGvGT #Contestalert #CricketTwitter



After Winning the today match Gujarat Titans the 1st Team to qualify The Playoffs of Tata IPL



Meanwhile Gujarat Titans fans:- After Winning the today match Gujarat Titans the 1st Team to qualify The Playoffs of Tata IPLMeanwhile Gujarat Titans fans:- @ACKOIndia #ACKOForTheFans #LSGvGT #Contestalert #CricketTwitter After Winning the today match Gujarat Titans the 1st Team to qualify The Playoffs of Tata IPL Meanwhile Gujarat Titans fans:- https://t.co/X4uK5UU3ho

