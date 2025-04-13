LSG vs GT: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG thus completed a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2025, while GT's four-match winning streak came to an end. Bowling first after winning the toss, Lucknow held Gujarat to 180-6 and chased the total in 19.3 overs.

Sent into bat, GT got off to an excellent start as openers Sai Sudharsan (56 off 37) and skipper Shubman Gill (60 off 38) added 120 in 12.1 overs. Both batters looked in little trouble out in the middle as they dominated the Lucknow attack. However, once the stand was broken it was all about Lucknow's resurgence.

The first-wicket partnership ended when Aiden Markram took an excellent catch near to ropes to dismiss Gill off Avesh Khan's bowling. Sudharsan then chipped a skidder from leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi to cover. Washington Sundar (2) also fell in the same over. He looked to cut a delivery, but only managed a bottom edge onto the stumps. Jos Buttler (16) then top-edged a sweep off Digvesh Rathi.

Sherfane Rutherford (22 off 19) struggled to get going. He fell in the last over bowled by Shardul Thakur. Rahul Tewatia also perished for a golden duck, leaving the LSG pacer on a hat-trick. A cameo from Shahrukh Khan (11* off 6) took GT to 180 in the end.

LSG cruise home in the chase

With Mitchell Marsh unavailable, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant opened the innings in the chase. He, however, perished for 21 off 18, caught at deep third man off Prasidh Krishna. Markram (58 off 31) and Nicholas Pooran (61 off 34) continued their great form with the willow, adding 58 for the second wicket.

Markram played a fine knock, hitting nine fours and a six, before being caught on the fence off Prasidh's bowling. Pooran clobbered one four and as many as seven sixes before his carnage was halted by Rashid Khan as the southpaw was caught at long-on. Ayush Badoni (28* off 20) put the finishing touches with a nice cameo.

LSG vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Thakur and Bishnoi stood out for Lucknow with the ball, claiming two wickets each. Markram scored a fifty and took two catches, while Pooran hammered a scintillating half-century. For GT, Sudharsan and Gill scored fine fifties. With the ball, Prasidh impressed with 2-26. Markram was named Player of the Match for his half-century and two catches.

