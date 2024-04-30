LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) meet Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 48 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 30. LSG are fifth in the points table, with 10 points from nine matches, while MI are ninth, having won only three of their nine games.

After comprehensive triumphs over Chennai Super Kings in consecutive matches, the Super Giants suffered a seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. Batting first in the home game, LSG put up 196-5 before RR cruised to victory in 19 overs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' poor run in IPL 2024 continued, as they went down to Delhi Capitals by 10 runs in their previous match. Delhi batted first and notched up 257-4. Tilak Varma top-scored with 63 off 32, but Mumbai fell short, finishing on 247-9.

Today's LSG vs MI toss result

Lucknow have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Captain KL Rahul said:

“The wicket looks good. We want to put their batters under pressure and like to know what's the target.”

Lucknow have left out Quinton de Kock. Arshin Kulkarini and Ashton Turner are in the mix, while Mayank Yadav returns as well. For Mumbai, Gerald Coetzee comes back for Luke Wood.

LSG vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav

Lucknow subs: Arshin Kulkarni, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Mumbai subs: Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani

Today's LSG vs MI pitch report

The game is being played on a used surface, and Aaron Finch pointed out that 163 was defended here last time, which should give the bowlers confidence.

He added that there's a little bit of grass on the surface but added that he doesn’t think that will play too much part. Finch believes the ball will spin and hold in the wicket a little bit more, which should suit Lucknow.

Today's LSG vs MI match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal,Arshin Kulkarni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph

Mumbai Indians squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma

LSG vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

