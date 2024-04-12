Lucknow rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the LSG vs DC match in IPL 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 12.

DC have had a similar campaign to that of last year. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the standings with just two points beside their name from five games. Their only victory came against defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in Visakhapatnam.

Led by Rishabh Pant, the Capitals have lost their last two games and will be desperate to turn things around as the race for the playoffs heats up.

Lucknow, on the other hand, have had a contrasting campaign to that of Delhi so far in IPL 2024. Following a defeat in their opening game, LSG have won three games on the bounce and will be high on confidence ahead of their clash against Delhi. They are currently placed third in the standings with six points from four matches.

With stakes high, another cracker of a contest will likely unfurl in Lucknow on Friday night, and fans are expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers. Much to their relief, there is no chance of precipitation during tonight's game between LSG and DC, with no cloud cover at all.

The temperature will hover around 35 degrees Celsius at the start of the game but will go down as the match progresses. The humidity will also likely be on the lower side.

"We are very aware that time is running out" - DC head coach Ricky Ponting

With only one win in five games, the Capitals are currently lagging in the race to finish in the top four. Agreeing with that, DC head coach Ricky Ponting asserted that he trusts his players to turn their campaign around from here.

"We are very aware that time is running out... We've got a lot of work to do. I absolutely have full trust in the players that we can win enough games from here," Ponting told reporters on the eve of the game.

