Lucknow rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the LSG vs MI match in IPL 2024?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 30.

LSG are currently fifth in the standings with five wins and four defeats from nine matches. They will come into the contest on the back of a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals after failing to defend 196 runs.

Five-time champions MI, meanwhile, have had a difficult campaign this year. The off-filed controversies that emerged after Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, have affected their on-field performance. Mumbai have won only three out of nine games and languish in the penultimate position.

Both teams will be fighting vehemently to take home the two points on offer to move up in the points table.

Speaking of the weather conditions, there is no chance of showers in the forecast in Lucknow for Tuesday night. The skies will be clear, meaning there will be an uninterrupted game.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will be high, hovering between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity level will also be low, ranging in the 20s.

"With the experience that he brings at the top, you don't want to change that" - LSG coach Morne Morkel on Quinton de Kock's value

LSG opener Quinton de Kock has had an inconsistent run with the bat in IPL 2024. The southpaw has amassed 236 runs in nine matches at an average of 26.22.

The South African has not scored runs in the last two games and Lucknow's assistant coach Morne Morkel has thrown behind the opener.

"If you look at Quinny's season, he's scored 3 50s, which is not a bad thing," Morkel told reporters. "But also, in saying that he's got out in the first or second overs too. Quinny is the kind of guy, who on the day, can take the game away from you. I think with the experience that he brings at the top, you don't want to change that."

Does Quinton de Kock deserve a place in the playing XI? Let us know in the comments.

